England vs India: Chance for Virat Kohli to surpass Steve Smith as No. 1 ranked Test batsman

Both the teams would be chasing several milestones and achievements in the long five-match Test series, stretching a month and a half.

Team India, numero uno in Test rankings, would look to clinch the series in order to improve their disappointing overseas' record and maintain their domination in the longer format of the game. While England would be hoping for a revenge of the humiliating series defeat at the hands of India when they toured the latter's backyard in 2015-16.

Not just teams, even the players must be eager to perform and claim some records during the Test rubber, which several experts opine is going to be a test of character.

If one talks about records and milestone, then Indian batting mainstay Kohli's name immediately crosses our mind. Already hailed as one of the modern day legends, Kohli is presently ranked number two in the ICC Test Rankings. If the 29-year-old batsman from Delhi, who has been in a phenomenal form across all formats, continues his sensational form then he might even surpass his Australian counterpart Steve Smith and upstage him from the top spot in batsmen's rankings.

As of now, the batting table is headed by Smith, second-ranked Kohli will be eyeing the number-one spot. Kohli (903 rating points) is presently 26 points behind Smith (929 points) but leads his third-ranked opposite number Joe Root (855 points) by 48 points.

England hasn't been a good hunting ground for the current Indian skipper. When Kohli last toured England in 2014, he could only amass a paltry 134 runs in the disastrous five Tests.

However, Kohli isn't the same batsman any more and ever since taking over the reigns of the team from MS Dhoni, the Delhi cricketer hasn't looked back. He has slammed six-Test doubles in a gap of 3 years which is most by any captain.

If Kohli plays his brand of cricket in the 5-Test series, then he might surpass Smith to dethrone the Australian from the top spot. Smith, at present, is serving one-year ban from Cricket Australia for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering saga in South Africa.

To surpass Smith and become number one in Tests, Kohli will have to play a string of big knocks against England.