England Vs India: Here's Probable India XI for 2nd ODI at Lord's

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan played an innings of 40 runs in the 1st ODI, which was his highest score against England on this tour. The southpaw, who was considered as India's biggest weapon ahead of the series, has failed to live up to the reputation in the 5 games (3 T20Is and 1 ODI) played so far.

Dhawan must be eager to make amends in the second ODI because he has always loved batting in English conditions.

Dhawan slammed a quickfire half-century in the first T20I against Ireland and team must hope he overcomes the poor show and retains his prime form.

2. Rohit Sharma

The vice-captain continued his sensational form after T20I series as he slammed a superb ton in the first ODI. Rohit, who struck a sublime ton in the third and deciding T20I, will be opening the innings for India at Lord's.

The team would be hoping for another stellar show from the Hitman on Saturday.

With his 18th ODI ton, Rohit has signalled that formats change but his run-scoring spree doesn't. Kohli would hope for another dominating performance from his deputy in the second ODI.

3. Virat Kohli

Ahead of the ODI series, there were lots of debate over who should bat at No. 3 but Kohli put an end to them when he stepped into the field to bat at his regular position at Trent Bridge.

Kohli showed his class and struck masterful 75 before getting stumped after a gap of 312 innings.

Kohli gave a glimpse of his classy batting in the first ODI and now his teammates would be hoping for a big knock from the skipper on Saturday.

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored an unbeaten ton in the first T20I as India won the game by eight wickets in Manchester. The classy batsman from Karnataka oozed class as he struck his second T20I century and hammered English bowlers all-round the park.

Many felt that Kohli would promote Rahul at No. 3 in the ODI but the Delhi-lad himself came to bat. It is therefore clear that the Rahul will bat at No. 4 for the remainder of the series as well.

5. Suresh Raina

The veteran left-handed batsman regained his form with a brilliant half-century against Ireland in the second T20I and thus earned a spot in the ODI squad as well.

Raina has been doing well in the limited-overs' format and would be looking forward to continuing his good form further.

He was also operated by skipper Kohli in the middle overs as pacers went for runs in the first ODI. Raina would come in to bat at No. 5 against England.

6. MS Dhoni

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will once again resume his role on Saturday. The senior glovesman who has completed 500 international appearances was spot on with his call for DRS in the first ODI.

He would come to bat at No.6 for India at Lord's.

7. Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder from Baroda impressed with his batting exploits in the third T20I against England and fans would hope he plays those big shots whenever he comes out to bat. He will be acting as the third pacer for India.

8. Kuldeep Yadav

The young chinaman mauled the hosts with his imperious bowling effort in the 1st ODI and the team would hope for another such show from Kuldeep.

None of the England batsmen were able to read him and a testimony to that was his brilliant figures of 10-0-25-6. He bowled an astounding 38 dot balls and not once was he hit for a boundary.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

The wrist-spinner from Haryana has formed a deadly combination with his spin-twin Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal didn't get too many wickets in the first ODI but troubled England batters.

Chahal will have to produce another match-winning show for India along with Kuldeep if they wish to win the second one as well and take 2-0 lead.

The wrist-spin duo of Chahal and Yadav were the wreckers in chief for India in the first three games in England and they would once again be leading the spin department in England.

10. Umesh Yadav

In the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Nagpur pacer is taking care of the pace department.

However, he's struggled to find the perfect line and length in the first ODI and leaked 70 runs from 9.5 overs. Skipper Kohli would hope for an improved show from Umesh at Lord's.

Umesh picked up two wickets in the opening T20I and continued his form of picking up a wicket in the powerplays. He also featured in the second T20I against Ireland and impressed everyone with his performance. But he hasn't been equally impressive in England.

11. Siddharth Kaul

The young pacer from Delhi looked good in the first ODI against England and conceded 62 runs from his 10 overs.

Kaul, who was commended by Sachin Tendulkar for his bowling effort in the third T20I, remained wicketless in his second ODI game. In the absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah, skipper Kohli must look for an improved show at Lord's.