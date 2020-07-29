England Vs Ireland 1st ODI in Southampton: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips

There are some key players missing from the England team like Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler while the Irish team will be at their full-strength. The fringe players in the England team will look to make the most of the opportunities they get in this match.

Injury Updates

England

No injury has been reported yet. Will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Ireland

Mark Adair will miss Ireland's opening one-day game with England on Thursday. Lorcan Tucker will be behind the stumps.

The Rose Bowl is known for producing good batting wickets for white-ball cricket and so it will be prudent to include more batsmen in your team as both teams could go on to post big totals on this ground. This was also seen in the warm-up match as Ireland scored 296 runs while batting first and England chased that target in 35 overs. England are big favourites to open this ODI series with a win, even with some of their key stars missing.

James Vince will bat at No.3 in Joe Root's absence and the opening pair will comprise of destructive batsmen Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. After getting dropped from the Test squad, Jonny Bairstow will look to remind people what he can do. If England bat first, the England top-order batsmen Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and James Vince will be the best choices for captain and vice-captain.

For Ireland, all-rounder Curtis Campher could make his international debut while Harry Tector could make his ODI debut. Experienced players Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield and Kevin O Brien will have to rise to the big occasion.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Probable XIs

England:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings (WK), Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O Brien, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, Josh Little.

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield, Kevin O Brien, James Vince

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey, Gareth Delany

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran