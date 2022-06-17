England vs Netherlands: England score world record ODI total; List of highest ODI scores

England batsman ran amok and scored 498 for 4 in 50 overs with three batsmen reaching hundreds. England beat their own record of 481 for 6 which they scored against Australia in 2018 at Nottingham.

Phil Salt (122 off 93 balls, 14x4, 3x6), Dawid Malan (125 off 109 balls, 9x4, 3x6) and then came the most brutal of them all Jos Buttler (162 off 70 balls, 7x4, 14x6) as England posted a massive total on the board.

Liam Livingstone also contributed with a blistering 66 off 22 with a 6 fours and as many sixes as hapless Netherlands bowlers were send on a leather hunt.

Peter Seelar was the most successful bowler for Holland, taking 2 wickets for 83 runs in 9 overs. Livigstone also created an England record — most runs in an over.

The right-hander hammered Philippe Boissevain for 32 runs in an over in a sequence of 4, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6, and beat the 30 runs in an over that Dimitri Mascarenhas hammered against Yuvraj Singh in 2007.

With this massive total on board, England are certain to take a 1-0 lead in the series before turning attention to New Zealand in the third Test Headingley, Leeds. England are leading 2-0 in the series after wins at Lord’s and Trent Bridge on the back of their batting might.

Here is the 10 highest total in ODI history

1. 498/4: Eng vs Ned, 2022

2. 481/6: Eng vs Aus, 2018

3. 444/3: Eng vs Pak, 2016

4. 443/9: SL vs Ned, 2006

5. 439/2: SA vs WI, 2015

6. 438/9: SA vs Aus, 2005

7. 438/4: SA vs Ind, 2015

8. 434/4: Aus vs SA, 2005

9. 418/5: SA vs Zim, 2006

10. 418/5: Ind vs SA, 2011