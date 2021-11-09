England vs New Zealand 1st Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2021: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Playing 11 info

While England will aim to reach their third final of the ICC men's T20 World Cup, New Zealand will look to heal the wounds of the final loss in the 2019 showpiece event against the Old Blighty.

By doing so, New Zealand will also aim to reach the finals of the T20 World for the first time since the inception of the event in 2007. It may be recalled that New Zealand are the champions of the World Test Championship beating India in the final earlier this year in Southampton.

England topped Group 1 and knocked opponents South Africa out of the tournament last week.

On the other hand, New Zealand sealed their place in the 2021 semi-finals in style courtesy of a comfortable eight-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

In the 2019 ODI World Cup final, the tournament witnessed a first-ever Super Over in which England defeated New Zealand to lift their maiden title on the basis of boundary countback rule at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

The 50-over game between England and New Zealand ended in a tie and the teams then took the field for the Super Over.

In the Super Over, both teams managed to score 15 runs each but England was announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries in the allotted overs.

In case semifinal games are tied, a Super Over will be played and if that also doesn't help in deciding the winner then another Super Over shall be staged until there is a clear winner.

As per ICC, after a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the side that finished first in its Super 12s Group will progress to play the summit clash.

While New Zealand is coming on the back of a win in the semi-finals, England have their feet on the ground following a first defeat of the tournament last week.

England will be without the services of Jason Roy who was forced off with a calf injury having made 20 off 16 balls as England looked to chase down 189 in their last Super 12 stage match.

Emotions and excitement will be all-time high on Wednesday when the two teams face each other in what is being touted as a mouth-watering clash between England and New Zealand.

New Zealand under Kane Williamson have showed a remarkable, understated steel while Morgan’s England have been brilliantly collected.

However, they would be harrowed by the absence of opener Jason Roy, who have been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

He had forged a fine partnership upfront with Jos Buttler in the tournament, more often than not giving a fine start to the team and it had gone a long way in keeping England way ahead of their opponents in the tournament.

Possible Playing 11

England: Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Match info

Match date: November 10, Wednesday.

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + Hot Star