England vs New Zealand: James Anderson nears several records, says he "does not feel old"

Anderson is one game away from equalling Cook's record of 161 Tests. Anderson has 614 Test wickets from 160 games and the speedster will get to add to the tally this summer as he has two games against the Kiwis and five Test matches against India. Anderson is six wickets away from overtaking Anil Kumble (619) as the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

The Ashes follows at the end of the year. "For a bowler to play this amount of games, I don't know what the word is, but it's a bit mind-blowing to me," said Anderson who appeared with his England teammates in the LV Insurance launch video 'In With Heart' celebrating England's cricket community as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Anderson is also closing in on the 1000-wicket mark in first-class cricket, said: "It's a lot of wickets and in this day and age, I don't know if it's possible to get that many first-class wickets anymore. With the amount of cricket that's played there doesn't seem to be that longevity in bowlers and there's loads of T20 cricket and whatever else going on around the world. I'm just happy to still be here, to be honest. It does make me feel proud," he added.

"I never imagined in a million years I'd get to this point. I don't feel like I've played that many games. My body doesn't feel old or tired. I just absolutely love Test cricket, I've got a huge passion for it. Growing up, all I wanted to do is play Test cricket for England and I'm honoured I've been able to do it for this long."