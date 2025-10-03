How KL Rahul was named 'Rahul' after his Father made a Mistake! Here's What it Could have been

Cricket England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch ENG-W vs SA-W Match on TV and Online? Published: Friday, October 3, 2025

England and South Africa face off in the 4th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on October 3 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

England, four-time champions and current top contenders, boast a strong squad led by captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. Their deep batting line-up and a strong spin attack, featuring Sophie Ecclestone and Heather Knight, will be key to their strategy on the spin-friendly Guwahati pitch.

South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, enter with growing confidence after recent wins over England in group stages of past World Cups. Their batting relies on key players like Tazmin Brits and Wolvaardt herself, while the bowling unit, led by Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba, aims to disrupt England's flow. The two teams have a competitive history, with England holding an overall edge but South Africa capable of causing upsets. The match promises intense competition as both teams look to assert early dominance in the tournament.

Match start is at 3 PM IST. India's spin-friendly pitch will test both sides' middle-order batting and spin bowling resilience. This contest between two top teams should be a highlight in the group stage.

Squads

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso

England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025

India

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network from 3 pm IST and the match will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

The ENG-W vs SA-W match will be telecast on Sky Sports TV from 10:30 am BST on Friday.

Sri Lanka

The match will be telecast on Maharaja TV from 3 pm local time.

Pakistan

The England vs South Africa match will be telecast on PTV and the live streaming is available on the Tamasha app and website from 2:30 pm local time.