England Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Bairstow century dooms Windies World Cup hopes

By: PTI
England's Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates with England's Johnny Bairstow, right, after bowling West Indies Shai Hope caught Johnny Bairstow for 35 runs during the first One Day International match
Manchester, Sep 20: England opener Jonny Bairstow's maiden one-day international century ensured West Indies suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Old Trafford on Tuesday (September 19) that meant they could no longer gain direct entry into the 2019 World Cup.

West Indies, the 1975 and 1979 World Cup champions had to win this five-match series 5-0, or 4-0 with a tie or no result, to avoid the indignity of going through qualifying for the next edition in England in two years' time.

But Bairstow's 100 not out saw England easily chase down a meagre target of 205 in a match reduced to 42 overs per side by a wet outfield as the hosts went 1-0 up with 67 balls to spare.

West Indies struggled to 204 for nine after a promising opening stand of 45 in 5.3 overs between Chris Gayle (37) and Evin Lewis (11).

Ben Stokes returned figures of three for 43 with only Windies captain Jason Holder's 41 not out taking the tourists Stokes ended the match in style with a six off spinner Ashley Nurse.

Brief scores: West Indies: 204-9 in 42 overs (B Stokes 3-43) England: 210-3 in 30.5 overs (J Bairstow 100 no, J Root 54)

Result: England won by 7 wkts

Series: England lead five-match series 1-0

Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 7:50 [IST]
