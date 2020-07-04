Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes to lead 13-man England squad in the first Test

By
England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes to lead 13-man England squad in the first Test to be held in Southampton from July 8
England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes to lead 13-man England squad in the first Test to be held in Southampton from July 8

London, July 4: England National Cricket selectors have named a 13-strong squad to be led by all-rounder Ben Stokes for the first Test match against the West Indies at Ageas Bowl starting on Wednesday (July 8). Nine players will remain at the Ageas Bowl as Test reserves.

Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to become the 81st England men's Test captain on Wednesday after it was confirmed earlier in the week that he will replace Yorkshire's Joe Root as captain.

Root, who has returned to Sheffield to be at the birth of his second child, left the secure bubble in Southampton earlier this week. He will self-isolate for seven days before joining up with the squad ahead of the second Test at the Old Trafford starting on July 16.

England Test Squad: Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Joe Denly (Kent), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Test Reserves: James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Olly Stone (Warwickshire).

Three-match Test Series:

1st Test: England v West Indies, July 8-12, Ageas Bowl, Southampton

2nd Test: England v West Indies, July 16-20, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd Test: England v West Indies, July 24-28, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

More ENGLAND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Badminton legend Lin Dan retires
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, July 4, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue