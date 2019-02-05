England surprised by Windies, says Viv Richards

The Windies have already sealed a series win over England heading into the third Test, which begins on Saturday (February 9).

England have had no answers, making scores of 77, 246, 187 and 132 in two heavy defeats in the series so far.

Richards feels some of the tourists' batsmen have been exposed, surprised by how good the Windies have been.

"You have to look at it in the cold light of day, England have been outgunned. I don't think they expected it. I don't think they ­expected West Indies to be this competitive," the great told The Mirror.

#WIvENG You can't keep a good West Indian down🌴! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽WINDIES take the win by 10 wickets and the series 2-0 with one test remaining!🍻 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/FCMAUpdXxf — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2019

"They have played the better cricket and have been in great form, and it has ­really hurt ­England. The West Indies are bowling at a pace that, whoever you are in world cricket as a batter, you won't like it. England haven't coped at all with it.

"There are some real chinks in that England batting order, and they have been exposed by the pace bowlers.

"They were able to get stuck into the Bairstows and the Roots earlier than they would have liked and that can play havoc in the minds of some individuals."

Bairstow has been England's leading run-scorer in the series, managing just 108 at an average of 27.