England Women follow up men's ODI record with T20I high

Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan were all on top form as England reached 481-6 to set an incredible new benchmark in 50-over matches on Tuesday, thrashing Australia in the process.

On Wednesday, it was the women's turn. Tammy Beaumont was the star of the show with a knock of 116 from 52 balls to fire England to 250-3 - a superb 34 clear of the record total in a women's T20 international.

Although South Africa were yet to take the bat as England celebrated their record in Taunton, this capped a miserable day for the tourists, who had conceded the previous record-high 216-1 to New Zealand just hours earlier.

Before Wednesday's dramatic events, the biggest total had come against England, as Australia hit 209-4 in March.

Source: OPTA/OmniSport