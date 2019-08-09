Cricket
Enoch Nkwe to take charge of South Africa for India tour

By Opta
Enoch Nkwe

Cape Town, Aug 9: Enoch Nkwe has been appointed as interim team director for South Africa's tour of India.

Nkwe will take charge for the Test and Twenty20 series against Virat Kohli's side after head coach Ottis Gibson's reign was ended.

Highveld Lions head coach Nkwe has been handed the reins while acting director of cricket Corrie Van Zyl carries out the recruitment process for a full-time successor to Gibson.

Nkwe said: "It is a tremendous honour and privilege to lead the Proteas as the interim team director.

"It is a special moment for me and my family and I will do my best to make a difference in this interim period.

"I am extremely excited about the challenge that lies ahead and am looking forward to meeting all players and staff."

South Africa and India contest three T20 matches in September and three Tests in October.

Van Zyl says 36-year-old Nkwe deserves his chance after achieving success for the Lions and the Jozi Stars.

"We are pleased to announce Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director of the Proteas for the tour to India." he said.

"His appointment is as a result of his merits and balanced approach and is someone who complements the direction that will be taken by the team going forward."

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
