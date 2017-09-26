Ben Stokes arrest a distraction for England: Eoin Morgan

London, Sep 26: Eoin Morgan admitted that Ben Stokes' arrest has been a distraction for England but said they have the strength in depth to replace the all-rounder and Alex Hales in the fourth one-day international against West Indies.

Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning and released under investigation without charge after being held by police overnight following an incident in Bristol – where England beat the Windies in the third ODI on Sunday.

Batsman Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday evening after the two played in a 124-run victory, returned to Bristol voluntarily on Tuesday to help Police with their enquiries.

Both players will be unavailable for selection when attempt to wrap up the series at The Oval on Wednesday and according to reports, neither will be considered for the fifth and final ODI on Friday.

Captain Morgan said the events have affected his side's preparation but thinks they can cope without the duo.

"It has been a bit of a distraction, but ultimately this game is about winning the series." he said.

"We feel we have a strong enough squad to be able to select from to be able to fill that hole, so hopefully it doesn't affect us too much."

Confirmation of Stokes' arrest came a day before England are due to announce their Test squad to tour Australia.

Stokes is vice-captain to Joe Root in the longest format, while opener Hales has been considered an outside shot to fill the uncertain batting slots in England's line-up.

The 26-year-old Stokes was arrested and cautioned for abusive behaviour in 2011, and was sent home from a Lions tour in 2013 for "contravening conduct obligations".