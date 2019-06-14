ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Morgan follows Roy off in second injury blow to England

The tournament hosts lost Jason Roy early in the day when the opener developed tightness in his left hamstring and left the field.

And although England looked set to limit West Indies, who were 211-8 after 43 overs, to a modest total at the Rose Bowl, another scare soon followed as Morgan also pulled up in discomfort while fielding.

Morgan appeared to hurt his left leg as he made his way to the stumps at the non-striker's end and hobbled off with the support of England's physio, meaning Jos Buttler took over as captain.

England confirmed Roy would not return to the pitch during West Indies' innings, which ensured he would be unable to bat higher than number seven in the run-chase.

The injury to Morgan appeared more concerning on first viewing and it remained to be seen whether his participation in future games would come under threat.