Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Eoin Morgan, Zaheer Khan join Sony Pictures Sports Network in the countdown

The 60-second on-air film features England's World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan and India's premier fast bowler, Zaheer Khan in a quick cricket match at the airport while waiting for their flight to Abu Dhabi. The campaign film starts with a young cricket lover who sees Zaheer Khan at the airport and requests for his autograph.

Zaheer engages with the youngster and starts playing cricket with him and is then joined by Eoin Morgan. Morgan and Khan face off each other in power-packed fast-paced cricket action, drawing parallels to the fastest cricket format in the world - T10 cricket.

The film showcases some highlights from previous editions of T10 League and closes with the match ending as the final call for the flight is made. The campaign will have a TV, digital and social media rollout.

Started in 2017, Abu Dhabi T10 League is the world's first and only ten-over cricket league. T10 cricket is the newest version of India's most widely watched sport, cricket and owing to its short and fast-paced format, it could potentially be the route for cricket to the most prestigious platform of all, the Olympic Games.

The third edition of the T10 League will feature 132 world-class players on show this year at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The star-studded line-up of top international cricketers includes icons like Eoin Morgan, Hashim Amla, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Moeen Ali, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Shoaib Malik and many more who are ready to set the pitch on fire come November 2019.

Neville Bastawalla, Head - Marketing & On-Air Promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, "Over the three years of our partnership with T10 League, we have seen tremendous response from fans in India. The action-packed fast pace format and the biggest names in cricket like Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Malinga and more playing in the league make for a very appealing combination for Indian viewers. The campaign film, featuring audiences' favourite cricketers, Eoin Morgan and Zaheer Khan draws parallels to the fiery action that viewers can expect from Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019. From 15th November 2019 onwards, Indian audiences will witness the high-octane action that the on-air film promises for 10 days in the latest and fastest format of their beloved game, cricket."

