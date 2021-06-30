Euro 2020: Rishabh Pant soaks in football atmosphere at Wembley; watches England vs Germany match

They have been given a 20-day break from the bio-secure bubble to release the stress, and will reassemble next month ahead of the Test series against England.

Every Indian cricketer is using this free time in their own way. Some are travelling across England, some others are meeting a few friends, while a few others are spending time with family etc.

The wicketkeeper batsman Pant is also spending time with his friends, and is watching some Euro 2020 matches in Wembley. Pant visited the stadium to watch the pre-quarterfinal match between England and Germany.

England beat Germany 2-0 to enter the Euro 2020 quarterfinals where they will face Ukraine, who beat Sweden in the round of 16.

Pant wrote on his social media accounts: "A good experience this." He also shared a picture of him watching the match at the Wembley.

Pant will return to cricketing duties soon and India will need a big effort from him in front and behind the wicket against England in the five-match Test series.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said as much.

"Rishabh Pant has now got even better in shot selection as we saw in Australia. His batting allows the team to go in with an extra spinner or pacer. Expect some game-changing innings from him in the summer," Gavaskar had said.

"The influence of one-day cricket had made some batsmen play the ball on the rise or through the line as it is called. Most times, they get away where the ball doesn't move but in England where it moves, it's important to get closer to the ball," he added.