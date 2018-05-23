Exclusive: Proteas and world cricket will miss AB de Villiers: SA legends

Mykhel reached out to a few fellow South Africans of De Villiers who told what made him a special cricketer.

Legendary pacer Allan Donald, who was Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling coach, said De Villiers made the bowlers think deep with his 360 degrees stroke making.

"When AB sits in the team meetings and talks, it's amazing to know how he wants to hit the ball. He wants the bowlers to bowl at him in his areas. AB collects his runs gradually at the beginning and then gather the pace. AB goes both sides of the wicket - he laps this way and laps that way.

As the Proteas legend @ABdeVilliers17 calls it a day on his international career, we at BCCI would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours #ABRetires pic.twitter.com/3iRCrJjva6 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2018

"The best way to bowl to batsmen like AB is not to overplan it, just keep it simple. But as a bowler you are often under pressure against someone like AB because he can create a shot out of nowhere. Such a terrific batsman and he will be missed around - South Africa and world cricket," said Donald.

Ray Jennings, who worked with De Villiers during his stint as Royal Challengers coach, said besides being a wonderful batsman, the right-hander was an equally adorable and humble human being.

"It was a privilege to have AB in the team. Of course, he has a sharp cricketing brain and I have not seen a cricketer who adapts to situations better than him. It is a bit unfortunate that he has retired because I thought he will stay on till the 2019 World Cup and it is a big loss for South Africa.

"He is also one of those gentlemen on and off the field. He never really hesitated to go to a young cricketer and give a few words of advice. A gifted cricketer but he never really bossed around," said Jennings.

Eric Simons, former India bowling coach who now does that job for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said world cricket will be poorer for the absence of De Villliers.

"It (news of De Villiers' retirement) came all of a sudden and certainly the cricketing world will miss such a fantastic batsman. I hope we can continue to see him in some T20 leagues but it is a big blow to the World Cup 2019 plans of South Africa.

"AB seemed to have returned to his touch and his presence would have been immense for SA in England. But that's his call and we can only wish him luck," he said.