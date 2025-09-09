Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From Rohit Sharma NOT 'Great' Among Indian Best To Rishabh Pant's Return

Cricket Fact-Check: Did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Refuse to Shake Hands with India's Suryakumar Yadav at Asia Cup 2025 Captains' Presser? By Avinash Sharma Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 16:51 [IST]

New Delhi, September 9: A video clip from the Asia Cup 2025 captains' press conference in Dubai sparked a social media storm on Tuesday (September 9), with several users alleging that Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha "refused to shake hands" with Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav at the end of the event. But a closer look reveals the claim is misleading.

The Asia Cup 2025 - which starts with the opening encounter between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on Tuesday - started on the India-Pakistan narrative, in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', a retaliation from Indian Armed Forces in the wake of Galwan Terror Attack in April. Aslo Read: Asia Cup 2025 Key Stats

The Claim

At the conclusion of the captains' presser - attended by the skippers of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and three other participating nations - Salman was seen walking directly towards the exit door, skipping the customary handshakes and hugs on the stage. Suryakumar, on the other hand, exchanged pleasantries with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and others.

This led to speculation that Salman deliberately avoided greeting his Indian counterpart.

The Reality

However, another longer video of the same event later surfaced, clearly showing Salman Ali Agha shaking hands with the other captains, including Suryakumar Yadav, before exiting the stage.

The clip, circulated by multiple verified accounts, confirms that the handshake did happen, quashing rumours of a deliberate snub.

Why the Confusion?

The misunderstanding arose because the first video doing the rounds was cut short right before Salman greeted Suryakumar. This partial footage created the impression that the Pakistan captain walked away without acknowledging his Indian rival.

What the Captains Said

During the presser, both Salman and Suryakumar downplayed the "aggression" narrative often hyped up before India-Pakistan matches.

Suryakumar Yadav: "Aggression is always there on the field when we take the field, and without aggression I don't think you can play the sport, and I'm sure I'm very excited to take the field from tomorrow."

Salman Ali Agha: "You don't need to say anything to any player because everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive in the field, they're more than welcome to do that. When it comes to fast bowlers, they are always aggressive, and you can't just stop them because that's what keeps them going. Whoever wants to be aggressive in the field they are more than welcome. From my side, there is no instruction to anyone as long as it stays on the ground."

Verdict

❌ Claim: Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands with Suryakumar Yadav.

✅ Fact: Misleading. A longer video shows both captains greeting each other before Salman exited the stage.