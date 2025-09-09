Ronaldo Remains Hungry To Be The Best, According To Coach Roberto Martinez

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Key Stats and Records in T20 Format By Nishant Dravid Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 9:43 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, with the opening clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong from Group B. Alongside them in Group B are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while India, placed in Group A, will play against Pakistan, Oman, and hosts UAE.

India's campaign kicks off on September 10 against UAE, followed by the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. If both teams qualify, fans may witness another India-Pakistan battle in the Super 4s on September 21.

Given the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2026, this edition of the Asia Cup will also be played in the T20 format. The last T20 Asia Cup was held in 2022 in the UAE, where Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final. In 2023, the tournament returned to the ODI format, with India beating Sri Lanka in the final. Notably, the T20 version of the Asia Cup was first introduced in 2016, when India lifted the trophy by beating Bangladesh in the final.

As we gear up for another exciting edition, here's a look at some unique records and stats from the T20 Asia Cup history:

Notable Records in T20 Asia Cup History

• Highest Team Total: India's 212/2 vs Afghanistan in Dubai (2022) remains the only 200+ score in Asia Cup T20 history.

• Lowest Team Total: Hong Kong collapsed for just 38 runs against Pakistan in Sharjah (2022), the only sub-50 total in the tournament.

• Centuries: Only two centuries have been scored in the tournament - Virat Kohli's ton vs Afghanistan (2022) and Babar Hayat's 122 vs Oman (2016).

• Leading Run-Getter: Virat Kohli is the only batter with 400+ runs (429 in 10 innings), with 1 century and 3 fifties.

• Most Sixes in an Innings: Babar Hayat smashed 7 sixes in his 122 against Oman (2016).

• Best Bowling Figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magical spell of 5/4 against Afghanistan (2022) stands out, with an economy rate of just 1 - the best in Asia Cup history.

• Wicketkeeping Record: Both MS Dhoni (India) and Swapnil Patil (UAE) hold the record for most dismissals by a keeper in a single edition (6 catches + 1 stumping, 2016).

• Biggest Partnership: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul added 119 runs for the first wicket against Afghanistan (2022).

• Best Strike Rate in an Innings: India's current captain Suryakumar Yadav holds the record with a blistering 261.53 SR (68 off 26 vs Hong Kong, 2022)*.

Looking Ahead to Asia Cup 2025

Reigning champions Sri Lanka will aim to defend their T20 crown, while India, fresh off their 2023 ODI Asia Cup win, will be eyeing another title in the shorter format. With Pakistan's firepower, Afghanistan's rise, and spirited teams like UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong hungry for upsets, fans can expect a tournament full of high-voltage action, iconic rivalries, and new records.