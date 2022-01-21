FanCode to live stream England tour of West Indies in India

The tour will kick-off on Sunday (January 23) with the Betway T20I series comprising five T20Is followed by three Test matches that will be played in March'22, and fans in India can watch all the action live on FanCode App and www.fancode.com.

All the matches of the T20I series will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

Eoin Morgan will lead the English team that will see T20 specialists like Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone among others. Roy made a sensational century (115 off 47 balls) in a warm-up match against the Barbados Cricket Association's (BCA) President's XI match on Wednesday.

For West Indies, Kieron Pollard & Co. will look to get back to winning ways after being handed a surprise loss in the recently-concluded ODI series by Ireland.

On Tuesday (January 18), West Indies' top-order made good use of their warm-up against BCA President's XI. Chasing a revised target of 160, they sailed home in 18.3 overs to win by seven wickets. Kyle Mayers (38), Brandon King (32), Nicholas Pooran (27), Darren Bravo (32*) and Roston Chase (27*) all made most of the match with good starts contributing to the win.

Speaking ahead of the T20Is, Phil Simmons, Coach of West Indies said, "In Pakistan, yes we lost the three games but there was a lot more energy, a lot more enthusiasm and that is the group that's coming into this series against England. We have a lot of new faces and a lot of guys who want to make an impression and be part of the team going forward, so I think from that point of view it is not as difficult as it would seem."

Watch England tour of West Indies LIVE on FanCode App or www.fancode.com from January 23, 1.30 am (IST) onwards for a comprehensive match experience through interactive live-streaming, fastest interactive live scores, in-depth sports stats and analytics, real-time match highlights, personalised viewing experiences among others.

FanCode bags rights of Bangladesh Premier League 2022

FanCode had recently acquired the rights for Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2022 which began on from Friday (January 21).

They had also grabebd the rights of some of the big franchise-based cricket tournaments including Caribbean Premier League, Everest Premier League and European Cricket Championship.

In additio, FanCode had covered the West Indies' home series against Australia, The 100 cricket in England and Ireland's historic tour of the USA.