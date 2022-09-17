Fans guess Shubman Gill's next IPL team after Gujarat Titans' cryptic tweet: Is the star batsman leaving?

The star batsman, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, was picked by the new franchise ahead of the mega IP 2022 auction for Rs. 8 crores. But after just a year with the new franchise, is it the end of the road for the Indian batsman with the Titans?

Gill, part of the Titans title-winning debut season, could be headed for a new IPL franchise, after just one year with the Hardik Pandya-led franchise. But it's highly unlikey. On Saturday, the Gujarat IPL franchise wrote on social media side Twitter, "It's been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for you next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!"

It’s been a journey to remember. We wish you all the best for your next endeavour, @ShubmanGill!#AavaDe — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 17, 2022

Gujarat's tweet left social media guessing, and Gill's response a few minutes later added fuel to fire. Soon Gill was trending on social media, with fans guessing Gill's next destination. While many said, Gill would head back to former franchise KKR, the RCB and CSK fans pegged Gill to join the southern teams. Many even added that Gill could be exchanged with Jadeja, as the all rounder is headed out of CSK.

But these were all speculations, as no official announcement was made, except from a cryptic tweet from the Titans, which suggested Gill was leaving the side. The opener played a crucial role in Titan's fairytale opening season. Titans became the team to beat in their maiden season. The Pandya-led side cruised through the season to lift the trophy.

Gill was a central figure as he scored 483 runs from 16 matches. The right-handed opener, at a strike-rate of 132.32 scored at an average of 34.50. In the final, Gill played an unbeated knock of 45 off 43 and sealed the win for GT with a six.

Having played in all matches and ending as the second-highest scorer for Gujarat in their maiden season, the fact that Titans may be parting ways with Gill comes as a shock. His stellar campaign saw him make his ODI comeback in the Indian national team, and the star batsman has been in stunning form.

Here's how the fans reacted to Gujarat Titans post on Twitter:

If at all Gill leaves Gujarat Titans I want him to open for Punjab in IPL!

What's your take guys? @sickkboyy_ @14491Yashu @Krishna93554966 @arun_nayani#Shubmangill — Mahesh Nelakurthi (@maheshnelakurth) September 17, 2022

@ShubmanGill back to @KKRiders 💜!

The KKR opening spot was desperately waiting to be filled by this man! https://t.co/Ntkms53J2z — Gautam 817 (@817Gautam) September 17, 2022

Hey @ChennaiIPL, you have one job to do https://t.co/hxrt3vX8nG — Subham (@70off34) September 17, 2022