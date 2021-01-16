Father of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya passes away; Krunal leaves Baroda bio-bubble

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

Pandya brothers' father passed away after cardiac arrest, and could not be revived even after rushing to the hospital.

Krunal Pandya has played three matches so far in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, managing to take four wickets. In the first match against Uttarakhand, Krunal also managed to score 76 runs for Baroda. Baroda has so far won all its three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side is at the top of Elite Group C.

Hardik Pandya is not playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but he began his training for the upcoming white-ball series against England, which is scheduled to begin in February.