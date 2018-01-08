Top billing for Khawaja, Root shows his mettle - Sydney player ratings

Sydney, January 8: Australia ended the Ashes series on a high note with a brutal hammering of England at the SCG on day five to seal a 4-0 victory.

Ashes thumping 'not disastrous' - Anderson

Joe Root made 58 before retiring hurt after striding out to bat despite being hospitalised by a viral gastroenteritis bug, but Pat Cummins took four for 39 as England were all out for 180 to lose by an innings and 123 runs on Monday.

Omnisport's Dejan Kalinic and Peter Thompson take a look at how the players from both sides fared at the SCG.

AUSTRALIA

Cameron Bancroft - 1

Bancroft appears set to find it tough to keep his spot going forward. The opener was out for a seven-ball duck, playing an incredibly loose drive to be bowled by Stuart Broad.

David Warner - 6

He was unable to convert, but Warner made a fine 56 before getting a good delivery from James Anderson.

Usman Khawaja - 10

Coming in at 1-1 and under huge pressure, Khawaja delivered just when he needed to. The left-hander battled early before producing a brilliant 171, hitting 18 fours and a six.

Steve Smith - 8

That Smith was out on a flat SCG pitch came as a surprise. The Australia captain made 83 and also took a tremendous catch to remove Dawid Malan in the first innings.

Shaun Marsh - 9

Marsh looked in control for most of his innings, making 156 to complete what was a tremendous series.

Mitchell Marsh - 8

Under little pressure when he came in at 375-4, Marsh made the most of beautiful batting conditions to score 101 off 141 balls. He also bowled eight overs, conceding 33 runs.

Tim Paine - 6

Paine continued his solid series. He contributed an unbeaten 38 with the bat and looked his usual tidy self behind the stumps in sometimes tough and turning conditions.

Mitchell Starc - 6

On his return from a heel injury, the left-armer appeared below his best – as he has often throughout the series. Starc took three wickets, including the big one of Root before stumps on day one.

Pat Cummins - 8

Once again, Cummins stepped up and he got some reward for his efforts. The paceman took eight wickets for the match and made a quickfire 24 with the bat.

Josh Hazlewood - 7

Hazlewood continued to probe and trouble the England batsmen, his three wickets including a huge caught behind dismissal of Jonny Bairstow late on day one.

Nathan Lyon - 8

With some turn on offer, Lyon capitalised with figures of 3-54 off 35 overs in the second innings. The off-spinner was a constant threat throughout the series.

ENGLAND

Alastair Cook - 4

The former captain's double-century heroics may have caught up with him in Sydney. Cook was trapped in front by Hazlewood for 39 and failed in the second innings, but not before passing 12,000 runs in his final Ashes Test in Australia.

Mark Stoneman - 2

After a promising start in Brisbane, Stoneman's series ended with a whimper. Edged Cummins behind for 24 and went without scoring on day four. His position may be under threat for the New Zealand tour.

James Vince - 2

An all-too-familiar story for Vince, nicking off twice outside off stump as Cummins twice got the measure of the number three, who contributed just 43 in his two knocks and is facing the axe.

Joe Root - 8

That elusive century was not forthcoming, but Root made an impressive 83 in the first innings and another half-century on the final day despite being hospitalised with a viral gastroenteritis bug. Unable to bat after lunch due to illness, but showed his character by coming out to the crease at all.

Dawid Malan - 6

England's leading run-scorer in the series after making an obdurate 62 in the first innings before Smith removed him with a magnificent catch. Fell cheaply in the second, but has been a major positive for the tourists.

Jonny Bairstow - 5

Tidy behind the stumps once again, but made a poor decision to snub a nightwatchman late on day one, edging behind in the last over. A spirited second-innings knock of 38 from 143 balls.

Moeen Ali - 3

Toiled in the heat as Australia racked up a massive first-innings score, but again struggled to make an impact with the ball, taking 2-170. Failed to score the runs needed from an all-rounder once again.

Tom Curran - 5

Struggled, aside from cleaning up Mitchell Marsh when the damage had already been done. Showed he is capable with bat in hand, making 39 and an unbeaten 23.

Stuart Broad - 3

After showing what he is capable of in Melbourne, Broad was ineffective as Australia piled on the runs. Looked ready for a rest.

Mason Crane - 3

Far from a dream debut for the 20-year-old leg-spinner, although he deserved better than the fifth-worst figures by a Test debutant of 1-193. Will learn from the experience.

James Anderson - 7

Fighting spirit and skill in abundance in such testing circumstances. Just the one wicket, but at a cost of only 56 runs from 34 overs. Great variation and showed his expertise to see the back of Warner.

