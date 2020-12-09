First tied Test turns 60 | Usain Bolt wouldn't have got there: recollect Australia's Harvey, Davidson

Windies' Joe Soloman caught Australia's Ian MecKiff short of crease with a blistering throw, signalling the first-ever tied Test in cricketing history.

Six decades down the road, some of the players from both the teams came together to relieve that momentous occasion played out during the West Indies tour of Australia in 1960-61. Summers have only brightened the memories of a seminal day.

Chasing 233 to win, it all came down to seven runs in two overs with four wickets in hand for Australia. The position comfort courtesy a 134-run stand between captain Richie Benaud and all-rounder Alan Davidson. But the wheels came off in a spectacular fashion.

Benaud, Davidson, Wally Grout and Meckiff fell with score levelled on 232. The slide started with Davidson's run out. "I mentioned to Richie, no silly singles," Davidson, now 92, told reporters via Zoom meeting organised by Cricket Australia to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tied Test.

"He hit one straight to Joe Soloman and he just threw the wicket down and I'm out by five yards. Usain Bolt wouldn't have got there," he said with a smile.

Fast bowler Wes Hall, who had a memorable match grabbing 9 wickets, bowled the last over filled with tension, evidenced by the two run outs (Grout and MecKiff) and a caught behind (Benaud).

Neil Harvey, now 91, recollected those moments. "The tension was so high in the dressing room. 'Do not leave your seats, we were instructed.' Soloman's throw was right on stumps; signalling a tie. I played against some great fellows. It did so much for Australian cricket. I don't think a series has done so much for the game in this country than that series," Harvey said.

Left-arm pacer Davidson, who scored 144 runs and grabbed 11 wickets in the Test, could not have agreed more.

"It (the Test match) was something that gave us inspiration for not only our careers afterwards, even after the game. There was not the money around that there is today, so you had to have a job, but the spirit that you played with was carried on through your employment and away from the game," said Davidson.

Harvey, who made 6149 runs from 79 Tests at 48.41 with 21 hundreds and 24 fifties, pitched in. "Eleven wickets against a powerful West Indian side; it was actually unheard of. It was a marvellous bowling performance. Chasing 233 to win, we were 6 for 92 when Davo (Davidson) and Richie (Benaud) got together.

"Davo produced one of his best batting innings, so he's got not only his best bowling performance he's also got one of his best batting performances. He made a lovely 80 before Richie ran him out and that changed the complexion of the game. It set up a magnificent last over," Harvey said.

Lance Gibbs, who was the 12th man in that Test, and Patrick Lashley, who made his debut in that Test, concurred that it was the greatest Test they ever played. Gibbs later became the second bowler and first spinner ever to cross 300 wickets, 309 wickets from 79 Tests to be precise.

There was a word about Sir Gary Sobers too. Sobers made a 132 in the first innings and Gibbs said he has seen any cricketer like the Bajan legend. "He was so natural. Gary could have been a success in any era with his skills. T20 is a bit of slog, but Gary, who mainly played along the ground, could have gained some good scores hitting all those fours," said Gibbs.

Harvey, the last of the Invincibles of Don Bradman, too looked back at his playing career. "I suppose I was a bit lucky to play with a great team like the Invincibles in 1948. They were a great help to me, they were the greatest bunch of blokes I've ever been with," Harvey said.

"They taught me a lot about various aspects of life. Not only how to play cricket, but how to behave yourself. I was lucky enough to play under some wonderful bowlers like Ray Lindwall, Keith Miller and Bill Johnston who were always happy to pass on some hints," he added.