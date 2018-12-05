Forbes India Celebrity List: Virat Kohli second, Hardik Pandya top gainer

1. Virat Kohli

Kohli came a close second to Salman earning Rs 228.09 crore. Aside from witnessing a steep increase of 116.53 per cent in his earnings from 2017, Kohli also jumped one spot to second. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar came third with a total gross of Rs 185 crore for the year.

2. Salman Khan

Sallu bhai topped the list of the richest Indian celebrities with earnings amounting to Rs 253.25 crore. The actor has taken the top spot for the third time in a row and his earnings can be traced back to his two big releases - Race 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai - apart from his television appearances and multiple brand endorsements.

3. Debutantes

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Manish Pandey made it to the list for the first time in their careers. Pacer Bumrah occupied the 60th slot in the list with an earning of Rs 16.42 crore while Pandey, the India and Karnataka middle-order batsmen, finished the year at 77th with a total earning of Rs 13.08 crore. Both their earnings primarily coming from the IPL and the BCCI Central Contracts. Golfer Shubankar Sharma too featured in the list earning Rs 4.50 crore and he ended up at the 98th slot.

4. Top gainers

Hardik Pandya, who will miss the upcoming tour of Australia with an injury, is the top gainer among sportsmen. In 2017, he earned a mere Rs 3.04 crore and in in 2018 his income jumped to Rs 28.46 crore, a jump of 836.18 per cent. His teammate and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too made rapid progress in 2018. Last year, he had earned Rs 2.53 crore and it touched Rs 17.26 crore this year for a leap of 582.21 per cent. Opening batsmen KL Rahul joined his two team-mates grossing Rs 16.48 crore for 2018 as against Rs 4.04 crore in 2017 - an increase of 307.92 per cent from the previous year. Rahul is set to open for India in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide on Thursday (December 6).