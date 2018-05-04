Former England batsman Trott to retire

Trott played 52 Tests, scoring 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08, while he also played 68 ODIs and seven T20 internationals.

The 37-year-old made his debut in cricket's longest format against Australia in August 2009 and was a regular fixture in the side that reached the top of the Test rankings in 2012.

A stress-related illness saw Trott depart England's abysmal 2013-14 Ashes tour early and - after struggling upon his return to the Test team against West Indies in April 2015 - he later opted to step away from international cricket.

🚨📣 BREAKING: Warwickshire legend Jonathan Trott to retire at the end of 2018 season.



“Warwickshire CCC is a very special club and I’ve been immensely proud to have worn the Bear & Ragged Staff throughout my career."



Full story 📝 https://t.co/WdCtVzlFZU 🐻#YouBears pic.twitter.com/ocOVJYCT8d — Warwickshire CCC 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) May 3, 2018

Trott, who has played his entire County Cricket career with Warwickshire, believes the time is right to step aside.

"I've been fortunate to have enjoyed a great career with Warwickshire and England and I am very grateful for all of the support that I have received from my fellow players, coaches and management who I have worked with," he told Warwickshire's official website.

"Choosing to retire at the end of the season is something that I have spoken about at length with my family and this is now the right time to look at the next chapter of my career."

Source: OPTA