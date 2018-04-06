Former India cricketer under scanner for alleged links with match-fixing syndicate

As per a report published in The Indian Express, the tournament, Rajputana Premier League (RPL), had first come under BCCI's Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) last year and is being investigated by Rajasthan Police's CID.

The domestic league involved club cricketers and was telecast live on Neo Sports.

The report further added that the sources told that Rajasthan Police in their preliminary investigation has found that the mastermind of the "organised cricket racket" who partly bankrolled the RPL has business links with the former international player who represented India in all three formats of the game.

As per the report, the former player was also spotted on the sidelines of the tournament that witnessed bizarre passages of play. For instance, sources said, a bowler conceded eight byes by bowling "blatant wides" in the final over of a tight contest. Subsequently, the BCCI requested Rajasthan Police to probe the league.

The cops obtained information regarding the former player while questioning 14 persons arrested from four hotels in Jaipur last July for suspected betting and fixing activities linked to the RPL, including organisers, players, umpires and alleged bookies. Police said that cash, mobile phones, walkie-talkies and laptops were recovered from them.

Additional DGP CID (Crime) Pankaj Kumar Singh told the news daily that they are following all leads. "We are currently probing links between private entities, those who are part of the cricket fraternity and officials. We will take action if there is evidence that links them to corruption," he said.

However, he declined to discuss the involvement of the former India cricketer.