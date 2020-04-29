Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar claims Imran Nazir was more talented than Virender Sehwag

Nazir - who made his international debut in 1999 - was claimed to be the next big thing in world cricket but the right-handed batsman failed to justify his talent at the big stage. Sehwag, on the other hand, went on becoming one of the most feared openers and redefined Test batting with his aggressive approach.

According to Akhtar, the Indian opener wasn't as talented as Nazir but had a better brain than the Pakistani.

The former pacer, while talking to a TV show by Cricket Pakistan, said, "I don't think Imran Nazir had the brain that Sehwag had. I don't think Sehwag had the talent that Imran Nazir had. There is no comparison with regards to talent. We tried to contain him a little. When he hit a brutal hundred against India in a match, I asked them to play Imran Nazir consistently but they didn't listen."

Akhtar went on saying that had the team management handled the raw talent of Imran Nazir to full potential, he could have been a better player than Sehwag.

"It is unfortunate that we do not know how to take care of our brands. We could have had a player better than Virender Sehwag in Imran Nazir. He had all the shots while also being a good fielder. We could have utilised him brilliantly but we just couldn't," he added.

Nazir played 8 Tests, 79 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Pakistan, and amassed 427, 1895 and 500 runs in the three formats respectively.

While Sehwag played 104 Tests for India and aggregated 8586 runs. In the 251 ODIs, the Nawab of Najafgarh scored 8279 runs and 394 runs in T20Is. Sehwag was the first Indian to slam a triple century in Tests and he did it twice. His maiden triple ton came against Pakistan in Multan.

Akhtar also revealed how Pakistan's batting legend and coach Javed Miandad played an important role in helping Nazir play.

"Whenever Imran Nazir played well, it was because of Javed Miandad. He would be in the dressing room and trying to get him to play. Whenever he played a bad shot Javed bhai would send him a message in order to keep him focused," Akhtar said.