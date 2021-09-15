Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding announces retirement from commentary

In April last year he had revealed during a BBC radio talk show that 2021 is going to be his last in front of the mic, "I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46 or 56."

"If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can't just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me."

Holding played 60 Tests and 102 ODIs for West Indies and picked up 391 international wickets before retiring from international cricket in 1987.

Reflecting upon his commentary stint, Holding had said that he feels himself to be extremely lucky when he looks back at his career.

Holding is known for his honest commentary and garnered a lot of praise for his monologue on 'Black Lives Matter' when international cricket resumed with the England-West Indies Test series last year post-COVID-19 lockdown. 'Black Lives Matter' was a burning issue world over in the backdrop of racial discrimination. The debate over racism gripped the entire world in the aftermath of the death of a US national George Floyd in police custody.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop took to his Twitter handle and thanked Holding to teaching him a lot as a co-commentator. Bishop wrote, "From the very first day I met him, Michael Holding has always been kind, understanding and encouraging to me; even when I messed up. I am privileged to call him a friend and mentor. I will celebrate and be thankful for the teachings he brought."

