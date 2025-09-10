Cricket From Brahmaputra to Classrooms: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World Inspires Guwahati By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 16:55 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Guwahati, Sep 10: The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World brought a wave of celebration and pride to Guwahati, as the city gears up to host the global women's cricket spectacle for the very first time.

Over six days, starting on 31 August, the gleaming trophy embarked on a journey across Guwahati's cultural and scenic highlights, offering fans a chance to connect with the tournament in a memorable way.

Among its iconic stops were the War Memorial, the historic Northbrook Gate, a picturesque ferry ride from Fancy Bazar Ghat capturing the sunset over the Brahmaputra River, and the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Center, a cultural symbol of Assam's heritage.

Trophy Meets the Classrooms

One of the most inspiring parts of the tour was its school visits. The trophy travelled to six prominent institutions - NPS International School, SBOA Public School, South Point School, Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, SAI RNS Academy, and Holy Child School.

Here, students showered the trophy with a hero's welcome, participated in cricket-themed activities, and celebrated the growing influence of women's cricket in India.

Record Accessibility for Fans

The 13th edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is setting new benchmarks in accessibility, with ticket prices starting at just ₹100 (USD 1.14) - the lowest ever for an ICC global event. After an exclusive pre-sale for Google Pay users, ticket sales have now entered the second phase, with all fans able to secure seats via [Tickets.cricketworldcup.com].

Road Ahead for the Trophy Tour

After wrapping up its Guwahati leg, the Trophy Tour has now moved to Visakhapatnam, and will continue across cities in India and Sri Lanka. The tournament itself will run from 30 September to 2 November, with matches to be played at:

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

For Guwahati, the Trophy Tour was more than just a photo opportunity - it was a celebration of cricket, culture, and youth inspiration, marking the city's debut as a proud host of women's cricket's biggest stage.