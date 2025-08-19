Cricket From Mohammed Siraj To Shreyas Iyer- 3 Players India Should've Picked For Asia Cup 2025 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 15:48 [IST]

The announcement of India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 has sparked plenty of debate, with a few big names missing out despite strong performances across formats. While the selectors have put their faith in youth and form, the absence of certain proven performers has left many scratching their heads.

One of the biggest snubs is Shreyas Iyer, who has consistently delivered for India and his IPL franchise. Despite being the second-highest run-getter for India in the Champions Trophy, finishing sixth in the IPL run charts while leading Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish, and dominating domestic T20 tournaments, he finds no place even among the standbys.

Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar explained the decision by saying, "With respect to Shreyas, who can he replace? It's not his fault, but neither ours." Iyer's exclusion remains puzzling, given his track record in crunch games and ability to adapt to various roles.

Another glaring omission is Mohammed Siraj, who was India's standout performer in the recent Test series against England. He picked up 23 wickets in the five-match series, including a match-winning spell in the final Test that helped India level the series 2-2.

In the IPL, he added 16 wickets for Gujarat Titans, finishing as their third-highest wicket-taker. Siraj's experience and form could have bolstered India's pace attack, especially his partnership with Jasprit Bumrah would've been formidable.

The third name that deserved a spot is KL Rahul. With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to a toe injury, Rahul's absence feels even more surprising. He was the ninth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025 with 539 runs at an average close to 54, also finishing as Delhi Capitals' leading run-getter.

His Champions Trophy exploits further underline his pedigree in high-pressure situations. A calm finisher, reliable wicketkeeper, and versatile batter, Rahul would have added depth and balance to the side.

While India's squad looks promising, the absence of these three players-Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and KL Rahul-could prove to be a missed opportunity as the team gear up for the Asia Cup challenge.