From national duty to father duty: Hardik Pandya shares adorable picture with son Agastya

The India regular had jetted off to the UAE for the 13th edition of the IPL just days after his little one was born. After guiding defending champions Mumbai Indians, Pandya had headed off Australia with the national team. The all-rounder, who has not been bowling since his surgery, impressed in the ODI series as well as the T20 series.

Pandya’s exploits with the willow Down Under earned him the Man of the Series trophy in the recently concluded T20I tour of Australia.

Pandya, who is not a part of the Test squad, said after the conclusion of the series that he was missing his son and wanted to head home to spend time with his family. After the conclusion of the T20 series, which India won 2-1, Pandya had said, “I haven’t seen my child for four months, so I’d like to spend some time with family right now.”

From national duty to father duty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmdFMljAO1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 12, 2020

After heading back home, Pandya took to social media on Saturday to post a heartwarming picture with his son. Pandya posted a picture of him feeding his son and captioned it, “From national duty to father duty.”

The picture has sent netizens into frenzy as the all rounder’s fans doted over the father-son duo.