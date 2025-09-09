Cricket From PCA Nets to Asia Cup 2025: UAE Spinner Simranjeet Singh Recalls Bowling to Young Shubman Gill By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 17:22 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Sep 9: When India face the UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on Wednesday (September 10), it will be more than just another international match for Simranjeet Singh. For the 35-year-old left-arm spinner, it marks a full-circle moment-bowling against Shubman Gill, a boy he once helped train at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) nets in Mohali.

"I have known Shubman since he was a kid, though I don't know if he remembers me," Simranjeet said with a shy smile. "Around 2011-12, he must have been 11 or 12. We trained at the PCA Academy from 6 am to 11 am, and he would come with his father right after. I always stayed back to bowl extra, and I bowled a lot to him in those days."

A Late Bloomer's Journey

Simranjeet's cricketing path was never straightforward. Despite years of district cricket in Punjab and even making the Ranji probables in 2017, he couldn't break into the top level. He also bowled regularly at Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) nets but recognition never came.

It was the COVID-19 pandemic that altered his course. "I had come to Dubai for a short practice stint in April 2021. Then the second wave struck, lockdowns were imposed, and I couldn't return. What began as 20 days became a new life," he recalled.

In Dubai, he coached junior cricketers while playing club cricket, eventually meeting eligibility criteria to represent UAE. A successful trial with head coach Lalchand Rajput opened the door, and since then, he has secured a central contract with the Emirates Cricket Board.

Crafty Spinner in T20Is

Rajput is effusive about his slow left-arm orthodox bowler. "Not every spinner dares to give the ball air in T20Is. Simranjeet does. He knows how to buy wickets with flight," the coach said. His record backs it up-15 wickets from 12 T20Is at an economy of under six. Against Afghanistan earlier this month, he bowled 11 dot balls in a spell of 1/24.

Faith, Freedom & Family Choices

A devout Sikh, Simranjeet says his faith has been fully respected in the UAE. "No one has ever questioned my beard, my kara, or my kirpan. This country has given me everything," he said.

Asked who his family will cheer for in the India-UAE clash, Simranjeet chuckled: "That's tricky. The dream was always to play for India. But now that I wear UAE colours, I think they'll support UAE."

From bowling to a young Gill in Mohali to now facing him in an Asia Cup, Simranjeet Singh's journey is one of resilience, reinvention, and the unshakeable love for cricket.