From R Ashwin To Dinesh Karthik: List Of Indians Lined Up For ILT20 Auction And Confirmed Signings

ILT20 Auction: List Of Indians Lined Up For ILT20 Auction And Confirmed Signings
By Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

ILT20 Auction: The International League T20 (ILT20) is gearing up for its fourth edition with renewed attention, largely thanks to a notable spike in Indian involvement. Traditionally not spoken of in the same breath as the IPL, Big Bash, SA20, or the Hundred, the UAE-based competition has carved a niche for itself - and the coming season looks set to be its most intriguing yet.

For the first time, the league will host a full-fledged player auction, while also shifting to a January slot in order to avoid a clash with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March. Adding to its unique structure, ILT20 has mandated the inclusion of cricketers from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in every squad, alongside UAE players, ensuring a wider pool of emerging talent.

The Indian flavour this year is impossible to ignore. With several seasoned professionals having called time on their domestic careers, the league has become a fresh opportunity to showcase their skills on the franchise circuit. Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, and Ambati Rayudu have already featured in earlier editions, and the upcoming season promises an even stronger contingent.

Among confirmed names, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has signed with Sharjah Warriorz, coming in as a replacement for Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have secured Piyush Chawla as a wildcard option, further bolstering their spin department after bringing in Jason Holder. Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner R Ashwin is tipped to be among the most sought-after players in the auction, with his experience and versatility bound to attract top bids.

The list doesn't end there. Fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot, remembered for his five-wicket haul in the IPL, has entered the pool, along with Punjab's Siddharth Kaul, another pace option for franchises seeking depth. Gujarat batter Priyank Panchal, who retired earlier this year, has also made himself available, adding batting solidity to the auction lineup.

ILT20 rules allow each franchise to assemble a 19-member squad, which must include at least four UAE players, two from Kuwait, two from Saudi Arabia, and a maximum of 11 from full-member nations. In addition, teams are permitted to pick two wildcards outside their $2 million purse.

With these regulations and the presence of familiar Indian names, the ILT20 auction is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched events on the franchise T20 calendar.