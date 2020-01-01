From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: Indian Cricketers reflect on 2019, greet fans a happy 2020

New Delhi, Jan 01: India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday (January 1) extended new year greetings to the fans and hoped the aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.
Indian cricketers took to social media handles Twitter and Instagram to greet everyone a very happy new year. From Tendulkar to Kohli to VVS Laxman, cricketers posted heartwarming wishes on the occasion of the new year.
Kohli is celebrating the new year with his actor wife Anushka Sharma in the snow-capped mountains along with actors Sai Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Varun Dhawan. While India head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the new year in New York.
This is how Indian cricketing fraternity sent its wishes on social media:
Sachin Tendulkar:
May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!#2020NewYear pic.twitter.com/v0h1mmQpWC— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020
Virat Kohli:
View this post on Instagram
Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all. 🙏❤️😇
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 31, 2019 at 6:00am PST
Ravi Shastri:
Happy New Year! Guys, you have had an outstanding year in 2019 and now get ready to attack the fresh challenges ahead. Enjoy the rest. See you with 2020 vision 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/lwNGj0bj6O— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2019
Shikhar Dhawan:
View this post on Instagram
Nothing is better than entering into the new year with your family and loved ones.❤ Upwards and onwards.. ✌🏻
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Dec 31, 2019 at 4:42am PST
Wriddhiman Saha:
View this post on Instagram
Wish you guys a very Happy New Year #2020 ! May you achieve all the success and accomplish all your dreams this year! Lots of love from Us! @romi_mitra #HappyNewYear
A post shared by Wriddhiman Saha (@wriddhi) on Dec 31, 2019 at 10:15am PST
Kuldeep Yadav:
View this post on Instagram
Lots of learnings and good times in the last year! On to #2020 - Happy New Year 🎇🙌🏻
A post shared by Kuldeep Yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:20pm PST
Mayank Agarwal:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you 2019, you were spectacular. Looking forward to what‘s in store for 2020. Here's wishing you a Happy New Year! #HappyNewYear #2020
A post shared by Mayank Agarwal (@mayankagarawal) on Dec 31, 2019 at 11:09pm PST
R Ashwin:
Might well be a good collection for the non strikers who meander along 😂😂👍🏻. Good banter nevertheless ☺️ wish you all a happy 2020. 🔥 https://t.co/fqD9WOCHTL— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2019
Krunal Pandya:
View this post on Instagram
Ringing in the New Year with my loved ones .. couldn’t ask for a better start 😊😊 Happy New Year everyone! Love and light ✨🥳
A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on Jan 1, 2020 at 1:02am PST
VVS Laxman:
May the choicest blessings of Almighty God always bring peace and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous 2020.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/BWba7zuyET— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2020
Virender Sehwag:
December 31, 2019
Harbhajan Singh:
Don’t be too excited about this New Year stuff.only the calendar has changed.your spouse,job and targets remain the same..just a small reminder. Happy new year to you all 😜😜— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 31, 2019
Suresh Raina:
As we say goodbye to an entire decade, let’s welcome the new year & the new decade with our best efforts towards building a new world of love & compassion where we believe in giving, loving, caring & lifting each one up. Wish you all a very #happynewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/G26XhgAnJv— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 31, 2019
Search giant Google also celebrated the New Year with a doodle featuring a weather frog and a little bird watching fireworks celebration at the rising sun as India and the world enter the new year 2020. This year is also a leap year. The Google Doodle features a multi-colour firework with yellow, red, blue, green sparks. The frog and the bird can be seen wearing party caps to celebrate the New Year.
