From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: Indian Cricketers reflect on 2019, greet fans a happy 2020

Indian cricketers took to social media handles Twitter and Instagram to greet everyone a very happy new year. From Tendulkar to Kohli to VVS Laxman, cricketers posted heartwarming wishes on the occasion of the new year.

Kohli is celebrating the new year with his actor wife Anushka Sharma in the snow-capped mountains along with actors Sai Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Varun Dhawan. While India head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the new year in New York.

This is how Indian cricketing fraternity sent its wishes on social media:

Sachin Tendulkar:

May the New Year bring us happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!#2020NewYear pic.twitter.com/v0h1mmQpWC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

Virat Kohli:

Ravi Shastri:

Happy New Year! Guys, you have had an outstanding year in 2019 and now get ready to attack the fresh challenges ahead. Enjoy the rest. See you with 2020 vision 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/lwNGj0bj6O — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 31, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan:

Wriddhiman Saha:

Kuldeep Yadav:

Mayank Agarwal:

R Ashwin:

Might well be a good collection for the non strikers who meander along 😂😂👍🏻. Good banter nevertheless ☺️ wish you all a happy 2020. 🔥 https://t.co/fqD9WOCHTL — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 31, 2019

Krunal Pandya:

VVS Laxman:

May the choicest blessings of Almighty God always bring peace and prosperity for you and your loved ones. Cheers to a better life and a bright future. Have a prosperous 2020.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/BWba7zuyET — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 1, 2020

Virender Sehwag:

Harbhajan Singh:

Don’t be too excited about this New Year stuff.only the calendar has changed.your spouse,job and targets remain the same..just a small reminder. Happy new year to you all 😜😜 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 31, 2019

Suresh Raina:

As we say goodbye to an entire decade, let’s welcome the new year & the new decade with our best efforts towards building a new world of love & compassion where we believe in giving, loving, caring & lifting each one up. Wish you all a very #happynewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/G26XhgAnJv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 31, 2019

Search giant Google also celebrated the New Year with a doodle featuring a weather frog and a little bird watching fireworks celebration at the rising sun as India and the world enter the new year 2020. This year is also a leap year. The Google Doodle features a multi-colour firework with yellow, red, blue, green sparks. The frog and the bird can be seen wearing party caps to celebrate the New Year.