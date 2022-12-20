From Vijay Shankar to Shahrukh Khan – Shock Retentions Despite Poor Outing Ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Vijay Shankar (Gujarat Titans)

The Indian all-rounder was bought by the champions Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.40 Crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. The 31-year-old from Tamil Nadu got limited opportunity and when picked, he did not impress either.

Shankar scored 19 runs in 4 matches at a mediocre strike rate of 54.29 and ended wicket-less in the 9 balls he bowled. It was not of much concern for Titans as the other players stood up, but the franchise could have freed up more money for the auction by releasing Shankar and replacing him with another option.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

The Assam all-rounder was bought back in the auction by last season's runners up Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 Crore to which many raised eyebrows as he finished the previous two seasons with mediocre numbers.

Although he contributed in 2022, they were always in flashes and not consistent enough. The 21-year-old Parag scored 183 runs in 17 matches at a decent strike rate of 138.64, but with the ball he failed in the limited opportunity he had, taking a solitary wicket at a massive economy rate of 14.75.

His contribution in the field was good as he took 17 catches in the last season. However, as an all-rounder Royals would have expected much more from the player, who is used as a finisher. Royals have continued to put their faith in the youngster, who has had a decent domestic season.

Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)

The Tamil Nadu big-hitting all-rounder was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 9 Crore at the mega auction earlier this year, but Shahrukh has failed to live up to his hype in the limited opportunities he had after being played as the number one option of a finisher in the side.

In the eight matches that he played last season, Shahrukh scored 117 runs at a poor strike rate of 108.33 along with just 13 boundaries. PBKS could have boosted their funds further with the release of the all-rounder, but have put their faith in him, hoping it would be repaid.