Full list of BCCI's contracted players for 2020; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah retain Grade A+; Dhoni left out

Grade A+
1. Virat Kohli
2. Rohit Sharma
3. Jasprit Bumrah
The Elite list A+ Category comprises only three players ---skipper Virat Kohli, his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit has established himself as a regular Test player as well ever since his promotion as the opener in the longer format.
Grade A
Like Grade A+ there is not much change in the contract of the players in this category as well. KL Rahul has been rewarded for his good show in the limited-overs format as he's been promoted to the Grade A.
There are 11 players on this list.
1. Ravichandran Ashwin
2. Ravindra Jadeja
3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
4. Cheteshwar Pujara
5. Ajinkya Rahane
6. KL Rahul
7. Shikhar Dhawan
8. Mohd. Shami
9. Ishant Sharma
10. Kuldeep Yadav
11. Rishabh Pant
Grade B
Test opener Mayank Agarwal has also landed himself an annual contract for this year as he's offered a Grade B. The Karnataka batsman, who made his debut at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in 2018, has gone from strength to strength to establish himself as the first-choice opener along with Rohit Sharma. Pacer Umesh Yadav, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained their Grade B contract, while wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has climbed one rung up from Grade C to Grade B, owing to his brilliant performances in Tests.
1. Wriddhiman Saha
2. Umesh Yadav
3. Yuzvendra Chahal
4. Hardik Pandya
5. Mayank Agarwal
Grade C
IN - Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar
OUT - Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Khaleel Ahmed.
1. Kedar Jadhav
2. Navdeep Saini
3. Deepak Chahar
4. Manish Pandey
5. Hanuma Vihari
6. Shardul Thakur
7. Shreyas Iyer
8. Washington Sundar