Full list of BCCI's contracted players for 2020; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah retain Grade A+; Dhoni left out

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the latest Central Contracts list for India players on Thursday (January 16).

Veteran India cricketer and former captain MS Dhoni has been left out from the central contract which hints towards the end of the road for the 38-year-old cricketer.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the only players who continue to be in the Grade A+ while the youngsters like Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar have been included in the list of centrally contracted players for the first time.

MS Dhoni loses BCCI annual contract

Under the A-plus category, the players get a yearly retainer fee of Rs 7 crore, while A category players get richer by Rs 5 crore. Those in category B receive an annual fee of Rs 3 crore while those in category C draw a salary of Rs 1 crore from the board.

Dhoni, who retired from the Test cricket in 2014, featured in the Grade A in the previous season's annual contract but failed to make the cut this time around.

The payment structures for Team India (senior men) are as under:

Period (Oct 2019 to Sept 2020)

Grade A+ - INR 7 Crore

Grade A - INR 5 Crore

Grade B - INR 3 Crore

Grade C - INR 1 Crore

Grade A+ 1. Virat Kohli 2. Rohit Sharma 3. Jasprit Bumrah The Elite list A+ Category comprises only three players ---skipper Virat Kohli, his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit has established himself as a regular Test player as well ever since his promotion as the opener in the longer format. Grade A Like Grade A+ there is not much change in the contract of the players in this category as well. KL Rahul has been rewarded for his good show in the limited-overs format as he's been promoted to the Grade A. There are 11 players on this list. 1. Ravichandran Ashwin 2. Ravindra Jadeja 3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4. Cheteshwar Pujara 5. Ajinkya Rahane 6. KL Rahul 7. Shikhar Dhawan 8. Mohd. Shami 9. Ishant Sharma 10. Kuldeep Yadav 11. Rishabh Pant Grade B Test opener Mayank Agarwal has also landed himself an annual contract for this year as he's offered a Grade B. The Karnataka batsman, who made his debut at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in 2018, has gone from strength to strength to establish himself as the first-choice opener along with Rohit Sharma. Pacer Umesh Yadav, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained their Grade B contract, while wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has climbed one rung up from Grade C to Grade B, owing to his brilliant performances in Tests. 1. Wriddhiman Saha 2. Umesh Yadav 3. Yuzvendra Chahal 4. Hardik Pandya 5. Mayank Agarwal Grade C IN - Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar OUT - Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Khaleel Ahmed. 1. Kedar Jadhav 2. Navdeep Saini 3. Deepak Chahar 4. Manish Pandey 5. Hanuma Vihari 6. Shardul Thakur 7. Shreyas Iyer 8. Washington Sundar