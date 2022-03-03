Full list of BCCI's contracted players for 2022; Hardik Pandya biggest loser, Pujara-Rahane downgraded

Grade A+
Last year the board handed central contracts to 28 cricketers but this year, 27 have been awarded. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah remain static as A+ players.
1. Rohit Sharma
2. Virat Kohli
4. Jasprit Bumrah
Grade A:
Grade A, which earlier had 10 players, has now shrunk to five with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami retaining their slots.
1. R Ashwin
2. Ravindra Jadeja
3. Rishabh Pant
4. KL Rahul
5. Mohammed Shami
Grade B:
Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma have only been playing Test cricket but the three were recently dropped from the red-ball squad.
The three cricketers were not included in India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home.
Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel have been promoted to Grade B for their impressive performances in the last season.
1. Cheteshwar Pujara
2. Ajinkya Rahane
3. Axar Patel
4. Shardul Thakur
5. Shreyas Iyer
6. Mohammed Siraj
7. Ishant Sharma
Grade C:
All-rounder Hardik Pandya - who has been in and out of the side due to injury - has been shunted out from Grade A to C in the list along with senior opener Shikhar Dhawan - who now plays only ODIs.
Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal were also handed Grade C contracts.
1. Shikhar Dhawan
2. Umesh Yadav
3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
4. Hardik Pandya
5. Washington Sundar
6. Shubman Gill
7. Hanuma Vihari
8. Yuzvendra Chahal
9. Suryakumar Yadav
10. Wriddhiman Saha
11. Mayank Agarwal
12. Deepak Chahar