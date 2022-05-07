IPL 2022: Full list of cricketers to be dismissed via hit-wicket in IPL; Sai Sudharshan becomes 13th victim

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), several batters have been dismissed hit wickets and walked out of the pitch in frustration. As the name suggests, a hit-wicket is when a batsman's bat or body touches the stumps and bails fell down while he/she is on strike.

Laws for Hit-wicket:

As per the MCC's law 35.1.1, the striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down by either the striker's bat or person as described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 (Wicket put down) in any of the following circumstances:

35.1.1.1 in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

35.1.1.2 in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

35.1.1.3 if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

Hit Wickets in IPL

Gujarat Titans' batsman Sai Sudharshan became the latest victim of a hit-wicket during match 50 of the IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday (May 6). To date, there are 13 batters who have been hit wicket in IPL since the inception of the league in 2008.

S.No Player Team Against Year 1. Musavir Khote Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab 2008 2. Misbah-ul-Haq Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2008 3. Swapnil Asnodkar Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009 4. Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings Deccan Chargers 2012 5. Saurabh Tiwary RCB MI 2012 6. Yuvraj Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad MI 2016 7. Deepak Hooda SRH Delhi Daredevils 2016 8. David Warner SRH KXIP 2016 9. Sheldon Jackson KKR Rising Pune Supergiants 2017 10. Riyan Parag RR KKR 2019 11. Hardik Pandya MI KKR 2020 12. Jonny Bairstow SRH MI 2021 13. Sai Sudharshan Gujarat Titans MI 2022