IPL 2022: Full list of cricketers to be dismissed via hit-wicket in IPL; Sai Sudharshan becomes 13th victim

Mumbai, May 7: The game of cricket has several modes of dismissals and hit-wicket is one of those unlucky ways a batsman gets to make his descent towards the pavilion.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL), several batters have been dismissed hit wickets and walked out of the pitch in frustration. As the name suggests, a hit-wicket is when a batsman's bat or body touches the stumps and bails fell down while he/she is on strike.
Laws for Hit-wicket:
As per the MCC's law 35.1.1, the striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down by either the striker's bat or person as described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 (Wicket put down) in any of the following circumstances:
35.1.1.1 in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,
35.1.1.2 in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,
35.1.1.3 if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,
35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).
Hit Wickets in IPL
Gujarat Titans' batsman Sai Sudharshan became the latest victim of a hit-wicket during match 50 of the IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday (May 6). To date, there are 13 batters who have been hit wicket in IPL since the inception of the league in 2008.
|S.No
|Player
|Team
|Against
|Year
|1.
|Musavir Khote
|Mumbai Indians
|Kings XI Punjab
|2008
|2.
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|2008
|3.
|Swapnil Asnodkar
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|2009
|4.
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Chennai Super Kings
|Deccan Chargers
|2012
|5.
|Saurabh Tiwary
|RCB
|MI
|2012
|6.
|Yuvraj Singh
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MI
|2016
|7.
|Deepak Hooda
|SRH
|Delhi Daredevils
|2016
|8.
|David Warner
|SRH
|KXIP
|2016
|9.
|Sheldon Jackson
|KKR
|Rising Pune Supergiants
|2017
|10.
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|KKR
|2019
|11.
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|KKR
|2020
|12.
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|MI
|2021
|13.
|Sai Sudharshan
|Gujarat Titans
|MI
|2022
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.