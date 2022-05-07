Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Full list of cricketers to be dismissed via hit-wicket in IPL; Sai Sudharshan becomes 13th victim

By

Mumbai, May 7: The game of cricket has several modes of dismissals and hit-wicket is one of those unlucky ways a batsman gets to make his descent towards the pavilion.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), several batters have been dismissed hit wickets and walked out of the pitch in frustration. As the name suggests, a hit-wicket is when a batsman's bat or body touches the stumps and bails fell down while he/she is on strike.

Laws for Hit-wicket:

As per the MCC's law 35.1.1, the striker is out Hit wicket if, after the bowler has entered the delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his/her wicket is put down by either the striker's bat or person as described in Laws 29.1.1.2 to 29.1.1.4 (Wicket put down) in any of the following circumstances:

35.1.1.1 in the course of any action taken by him/her in preparing to receive or in receiving a delivery,

35.1.1.2 in setting off for the first run immediately after playing or playing at the ball,

35.1.1.3 if no attempt is made to play the ball, in setting off for the first run, providing that in the opinion of the umpire this is immediately after the striker has had the opportunity of playing the ball,

35.1.1.4 in lawfully making a second or further stroke for the purpose of guarding his/her wicket within the provisions of Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

Jonny Bairstow was the last batter to get hit-wicket in IPL before Sai Sudharshan
Jonny Bairstow was the last batter to get hit-wicket in IPL before Sai Sudharshan

Hit Wickets in IPL

Gujarat Titans' batsman Sai Sudharshan became the latest victim of a hit-wicket during match 50 of the IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday (May 6). To date, there are 13 batters who have been hit wicket in IPL since the inception of the league in 2008.

S.No Player Team Against Year
1. Musavir Khote Mumbai Indians Kings XI Punjab 2008
2. Misbah-ul-Haq Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab 2008
3. Swapnil Asnodkar Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings 2009
4. Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings Deccan Chargers 2012
5. Saurabh Tiwary RCB MI 2012
6. Yuvraj Singh Sunrisers Hyderabad MI 2016
7. Deepak Hooda SRH Delhi Daredevils 2016
8. David Warner SRH KXIP 2016
9. Sheldon Jackson KKR Rising Pune Supergiants 2017
10. Riyan Parag RR KKR 2019
11. Hardik Pandya MI KKR 2020
12. Jonny Bairstow SRH MI 2021
13. Sai Sudharshan Gujarat Titans MI 2022
Comments

MORE IPL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 52 May 7 2022, 03:30 PM
Punjab
Rajasthan
Predict Now
Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 2:23 [IST]
Other articles published on May 7, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments