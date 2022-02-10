Cricket
Full List of Most Expensive Players in IPL History All Time: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson feature in the most expensive players list in IPL history
Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson feature in the most expensive players list in IPL history

Bengaluru, February 10: The Indian Premier League is dubbed as the cash rich league as there is bags of money involved with players, the very finest and some relatively unknown, earning some big bucks either from the auction or player retention.

Over the years, the auction has seen the owners or team officials get into a bidding war for the players they think will get them the best results. We have witnessed this on multiple occasions for multiple players and sometimes the same player in different seasons.

While some players like South Africa's Chris Morris and Australia's Pat Cummins have hit the jackpot in the auctions, some Indian big names like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have earned top dollar with franchises keen on retaining their star players.

The first ever IPL auction was held in 2008, but it's in the recent seasons that have had a mega auction is where players have gone on to become expensive buys or expensive retentions as franchises look to break the bank to build title-winning teams.

Here is a list of the top 25 most expensive players in IPL History (including auction buys and pre-auction retentions) from 2008 to 2022:

Serial No. Player Name Price in INR Team Year
1 Jaydev Unadkat 11.50 Crore Rajasthan Royals 2018
2 Mayank Agarwal 12 Crore Punjab Kings 2022
3 Jasprit Bumrah 12 Crore Mumbai Indians 2022
4 Andre Russell 12 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders 2022
5 Tymal Mills 12 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 2017
6 David Warner 12 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 2019
7 Steve Smith 12 Crore Rajasthan Royals 2019
8 Dinesh Karthik 12.50 Crore Delhi Daredevils 2014
9 Kane Williamson 14 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 2022
10 Sanju Samson 14 Crore Rajasthan Royals 2022
11 Jhye Richardson 14 Crore Punjab Kings 2021
12 Glenn Maxwell 14.25 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 2021
13 Ben Stokes 14.5 Crore Rising Pune Supergiant 2017
14 MS Dhoni 15 Crore Chennai Super Kings 2018
15 Kyle Jamieson 15 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 2021
16 Rashid Khan 15 Crore Gujarat Titans 2022
17 Hardik Pandya 15 Crore Gujarat Titans 2022
18 Pat Cummins 15.50 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders 2020
19 Yuvraj Singh 16 Crore Delhi Daredevils 2015
20 Ravindra Jadeja 16 Crore Chennai Super Kings 2022
21 Rishabh Pant 16 Crore Delhi Capitals 2022
22 Rohit Sharma 16 Crore Mumbai Indians 2022
23 Chris Morris 16.25 Crore Rajasthan Royals 2021
24 Virat Kohli 17 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 2018
25 KL Rahul 17 Crore Lucknow Super Giants 2022
Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 16:10 [IST]
