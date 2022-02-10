Full List of Most Expensive Players in IPL History All Time: From Virat Kohli to KL Rahul

Bengaluru, February 10: The Indian Premier League is dubbed as the cash rich league as there is bags of money involved with players, the very finest and some relatively unknown, earning some big bucks either from the auction or player retention.
Over the years, the auction has seen the owners or team officials get into a bidding war for the players they think will get them the best results. We have witnessed this on multiple occasions for multiple players and sometimes the same player in different seasons.
While some players like South Africa's Chris Morris and Australia's Pat Cummins have hit the jackpot in the auctions, some Indian big names like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have earned top dollar with franchises keen on retaining their star players.
The first ever IPL auction was held in 2008, but it's in the recent seasons that have had a mega auction is where players have gone on to become expensive buys or expensive retentions as franchises look to break the bank to build title-winning teams.
Here is a list of the top 25 most expensive players in IPL History (including auction buys and pre-auction retentions) from 2008 to 2022:
|Serial No.
|Player Name
|Price in INR
|Team
|Year
|1
|Jaydev Unadkat
|11.50 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|2018
|2
|Mayank Agarwal
|12 Crore
|Punjab Kings
|2022
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|12 Crore
|Mumbai Indians
|2022
|4
|Andre Russell
|12 Crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2022
|5
|Tymal Mills
|12 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2017
|6
|David Warner
|12 Crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2019
|7
|Steve Smith
|12 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|2019
|8
|Dinesh Karthik
|12.50 Crore
|Delhi Daredevils
|2014
|9
|Kane Williamson
|14 Crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2022
|10
|Sanju Samson
|14 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|2022
|11
|Jhye Richardson
|14 Crore
|Punjab Kings
|2021
|12
|Glenn Maxwell
|14.25 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2021
|13
|Ben Stokes
|14.5 Crore
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|2017
|14
|MS Dhoni
|15 Crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|2018
|15
|Kyle Jamieson
|15 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2021
|16
|Rashid Khan
|15 Crore
|Gujarat Titans
|2022
|17
|Hardik Pandya
|15 Crore
|Gujarat Titans
|2022
|18
|Pat Cummins
|15.50 Crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2020
|19
|Yuvraj Singh
|16 Crore
|Delhi Daredevils
|2015
|20
|Ravindra Jadeja
|16 Crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|2022
|21
|Rishabh Pant
|16 Crore
|Delhi Capitals
|2022
|22
|Rohit Sharma
|16 Crore
|Mumbai Indians
|2022
|23
|Chris Morris
|16.25 Crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|2021
|24
|Virat Kohli
|17 Crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2018
|25
|KL Rahul
|17 Crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2022
