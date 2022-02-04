Full List of Uncapped Indian and Overseas Players in IPL Auction 2022: From Shahrukh Khan To Yash Dhull

Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations as per the final auction list released earlier this week by IPL.

While the experienced campaigners garner the attention as expected, the young and especially local talent will also attract huge bids when they go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL Auction 2022, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.

From the 355 uncapped players, a massive 309 are Indians, while 3 are from Afghanistan, 15 from Australia, 4 from England, 3 from New Zealand, 12 from South Africa, 4 from Sri Lanka and 5 from West Indies.

IPL 2022 Auction: Most expensive uncapped buys since 2014 auction

Most of these 355 players will attract big bids and could even trigger bidding wars with some IPL experienced names like Rahul Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda among many other talents.

The uncapped players list also feature the current Under 19 World Cup stars like Dewald Brevis, Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Raj Angad Bawa, Vicky Ostwal and many more.

Here is the full list of the uncapped Indian and overseas players for IPL 2022 Auction with their base price:

PLAYER NAME COUNTRY AGE SPECIALISM BASE PRICE IN LAKH Dewald Brevis South Africa 18 Batsman 20 Priyam Garg India 21 Batsman 20 Ashwin Hebbar India 26 Batsman 20 C. Hari Nishaanth India 25 Batsman 20 Rajat Patidar India 28 Batsman 20 Abhinav Sadarangani India 27 Batsman 20 Anmolpreet Singh India 24 Batsman 20 Rahul Tripathi India 31 Batsman 40 Shahbaz Ahamad India 27 All-rounder 30 Harpreet Brar India 26 All-rounder 20 Deepak Hooda India 26 All-rounder 40 Sarfaraz Khan India 24 All-rounder 20 Shahrukh Khan India 26 All-rounder 40 Shivam Mavi India 23 All-rounder 40 Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 22 All-rounder 40 Riyan Parag India 20 All-rounder 30 Abhishek Sharma India 21 All-rounder 20 Rahul Tewatia India 28 All-rounder 40 Mohammed Azharuddeen India 28 Wicketkeeper 20 K.S. Bharat India 28 Wicketkeeper 20 Sheldon Jackson India 35 Wicketkeeper 30 N. Jagadeesan India 26 Wicketkeeper 20 Anuj Rawat India 22 Wicketkeeper 20 Jitesh Sharma India 28 Wicketkeeper 20 Prabhsimran Singh India 21 Wicketkeeper 20 Vishnu Solanki India 29 Wicketkeeper 20 Vishnu Vinod India 28 Wicketkeeper 20 K.M. Asif India 28 Bowler 20 Akash Deep India 25 Bowler 20 Tushar Deshpande India 26 Bowler 20 Avesh Khan India 25 Bowler 20 Ishan Porel India 23 Bowler 20 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 28 Bowler 20 Basil Thampi India 28 Bowler 30 Kartik Tyagi India 21 Bowler 20 Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 17 Bowler 30 Murugan Ashwin India 31 Bowler 20 K.C Cariappa India 27 Bowler 20 Shreyas Gopal India 28 Bowler 20 R. Sai Kishore India 25 Bowler 20 M. Siddharth India 23 Bowler 20 Jagadeesha Suchith India 28 Bowler 20 Sachin Baby India 33 Batsman 20 Ricky Bhui India 25 Batsman 20 Himanshu Rana India 23 Batsman 20 Harnoor Singh India 19 Batsman 20 Himmat Singh India 25 Batsman 20 Rinku Singh India 24 Batsman 20 Virat Singh India 24 Batsman 20 Manan Vohra India 28 Batsman 20 Raj Angad Bawa India 19 All-rounder 20 Yash Dhull India 19 All-rounder 20 Rajvardhan Hangargekar India 19 All-rounder 30 Mahipal Lomror India 22 All-rounder 40 Darshan Nalkande India 23 All-rounder 20 Vicky Ostwal India 19 All-rounder 20 Ripal Patel India 26 All-rounder 20 Anukul Roy India 23 All-rounder 20 N. Tilak Varma India 19 All-rounder 20 Lalit Yadav India 25 All-rounder 20 Sanjay Yadav India 26 All-rounder 20 Yash Dayal India 24 Bowler 20 Arzan Nagwaswalla India 24 Bowler 20 Kuldeep Sen India 25 Bowler 20 Akash Singh India 19 Bowler 20 Simarjeet Singh India 24 Bowler 20 Yash Thakur India 23 Bowler 20 Vasu Vats India 19 Bowler 20 Mujtaba Yousuf India 19 Bowler 20 Tanmay Agarwal India 26 Batsman 20 Shivam Chauhan India 24 Batsman 20 Nikhil Gangta India 29 Batsman 20 Rohan Kadam India 27 Batsman 20 Tom Kohler-Cadmore England 27 Batsman 40 Priyank Panchal India 32 Batsman 20 Sameer Rizvi India 18 Batsman 20 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India 26 Batsman 20 Subhranshu Senapati India 25 Batsman 20 Apoorv Wankhade India 30 Batsman 20 Atharva Ankolekar India 21 All-rounder 20 Tim David Australia 26 All-rounder 40 Pravin Dubey India 28 All-rounder 20 Prerak Mankad India 27 All-rounder 20 Suyash Prabhudessai India 24 All-rounder 20 Ramandeep Singh India 24 All-rounder 20 B. Sai Sudharsan India 20 All-rounder 20 Atharva Taide India 21 All-rounder 20 Tanay Thyagarajan India 26 All-rounder 20 Ankush Bains India 26 Wicketkeeper 20 Prashant Chopra India 29 Wicketkeeper 20 Kedar Devdhar India 32 Wicketkeeper 20 Shreevats Goswami India 32 Wicketkeeper 20 Dhruv Jurel India 21 Wicketkeeper 20 Aryan Juyal India 20 Wicketkeeper 20 Akshdeep Nath India 28 Wicketkeeper 20 Luvnith Sisodia India 22 Wicketkeeper 20 Aditya Tare India 34 Wicketkeeper 20 Upendra Singh Yadav India 25 Wicketkeeper 20 Vaibhav Arora India 24 Bowler 20 Mukesh Choudhary India 25 Bowler 20 Rasikh Dar India 22 Bowler 20 Ben Dwarshuis Australia 27 Bowler 30 Pankaj Jaswal India 26 Bowler 20 Mohsin Khan India 23 Bowler 20 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 30 Bowler 20 Chama Milind India 27 Bowler 20 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India 25 Bowler 20 Mayank Yadav India 19 Bowler 20 Zeeshan Ansari India 22 Bowler 20 Tejas Baroka India 26 Bowler 20 Yuvraj Chudasama India 26 Bowler 20 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 31 Bowler 20 Khrievitso Kense India 18 Bowler 20 Prince Balwant Rai India 22 Bowler 20 Pardeep Sahu India 36 Bowler 20 Jalaj Saxena India 35 Bowler 30 Prashant Solanki India 22 Bowler 20 Midhun Sudhesan India 27 Bowler 20 Harpreet Bhatia India 30 Batsman 40 Rahul Buddhi India 24 Batsman 20 Sudip Chatterjee India 30 Batsman 20 Hiten Dalal India 27 Batsman 20 Abhimanyu Easwaran India 26 Batsman 20 Laurie Evans England 34 Batsman 40 Rahul Gahlaut India 26 Batsman 20 Amandeep Khare India 24 Batsman 20 Mayank Rawat India 22 Batsman 20 Dhruv Shorey India 29 Batsman 20 Ayush Badoni India 22 All-rounder 20 Aneeshwar Gautam India 19 All-rounder 20 Benny Howell England 33 All-rounder 40 Hayden Kerr Australia 25 All-rounder 20 Saurabh Kumar India 28 All-rounder 20 Shams Mulani India 25 All-rounder 20 Dhruv Patel India 24 All-rounder 20 Atit Sheth India 26 All-rounder 20 Utkarsh Singh India 23 All-rounder 20 Kaif Ahmad India 24 Wicketkeeper 20 Shubhum Arora India 24 Wicketkeeper 20 Baba Indrajith India 27 Wicketkeeper 20 Arun Karthick India 36 Wicketkeeper 40 Eknath Kerkar India 28 Wicketkeeper 20 Kennar Lewis West Indies 30 Wicketkeeper 40 Nikhil Naik India 27 Wicketkeeper 20 Urvil Patel India 23 Wicketkeeper 20 B.R. Sharath India 25 Wicketkeeper 20 K.L. Shrijith India 25 Wicketkeeper 20 Mohit Avasthi India 29 Bowler 20 Sushant Mishra India 21 Bowler 20 Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 19 Bowler 20 G Periyasamy India 28 Bowler 20 M.Harishankar Reddy India 23 Bowler 20 R. Silambarasan India 29 Bowler 20 Aditya Thakare India 23 Bowler 20 Tanveer Ul Haq India 30 Bowler 20 Kuldip Yadav India 25 Bowler 20 Prithviraj Yarra India 24 Bowler 20 Satyajeet Bachhav India 29 Bowler 20 Chintal Gandhi India 27 Bowler 20 Jacob Lintott England 28 Bowler 20 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan 18 Bowler 20 Tanveer Sangha Australia 20 Bowler 20 Manav Suthar India 19 Bowler 20 Milind Tandon India 28 Bowler 20 Sagar Udeshi India 35 Bowler 20 Kushaal Wadhwani India 25 Bowler 20 Akshay Wakhare India 36 Bowler 20 Qamran Iqbal India 20 Batsman 20 Ishank Jaggi India 33 Batsman 20 Rohan Kunnummal India 23 Batsman 20 Tanmay Mishra India 35 Batsman 20 Yash Nahar India 27 Batsman 20 Shubham Singh Rohilla India 24 Batsman 20 Alex Ross Australia 29 Batsman 20 R Samarth India 29 Batsman 20 Naushad Shaikh India 30 Batsman 20 Abhijeet Tomar India 27 Batsman 20 Baba Aparajith India 27 All-rounder 20 Prayas Barman India 19 All-rounder 20 Yudhvir Charak India 24 All-rounder 20 Shubhang Hegde India 21 All-rounder 20 Roosh Kalaria India 29 All-rounder 20 Aman Khan India 25 All-rounder 20 Tanush Kotian India 23 All-rounder 20 Pradeep Sangwan India 31 All-rounder 20 Kaushal Tambe India 19 All-rounder 20 Shivank Vashisth India 26 All-rounder 20 Rahul Chandrol India 21 Wicketkeeper 20 Harvik Desai India 22 Wicketkeeper 20 Cam Fletcher New Zealand 29 Wicketkeeper 20 Tarang Gohel India 22 Wicketkeeper 20 Fazil Makaya India 25 Wicketkeeper 20 Ryan Rickelton South Africa 25 Wicketkeeper 20 Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 23 Wicketkeeper 20 Siddhesh Wath India 24 Wicketkeeper 20 Stephen Cheepurupalli India 28 Bowler 20 Aniket Choudhary India 32 Bowler 20 Kartikeya Kak India 25 Bowler 20 Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 Bowler 20 Ronit More India 30 Bowler 20 M Nidheesh India 30 Bowler 20 Babasafi Pathan India 27 Bowler 20 Vidyadhar Patil India 21 Bowler 20 Mukesh Kumar Singh India 28 Bowler 20 R. Alexandar India 26 Bowler 20 Adithya Ashok New Zealand 19 Bowler 20 Jasmer Dhankhar India 23 Bowler 20 Prerit Dutta India 23 Bowler 20 Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 36 Bowler 20 S. Kishan Kumar India 22 Bowler 20 Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 23 Bowler 20 Swaraj Wabale India 24 Bowler 20 Donavon Ferreira South Africa 23 Batsman 20 Ramesh Kumar India 23 Batsman 20 Bhupen Lalwani India 23 Batsman 20 Henan Malik India 25 Batsman 20 Pukhraj Mann India 20 Batsman 20 Shashwat Rawat India 21 Batsman 20 Pratham Singh India 29 Batsman 20 Jake Weatherald Australia 27 Batsman 20 Writtick Chatterjee India 29 All-rounder 20 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 21 All-rounder 20 Akshay Karnewar India 29 All-rounder 20 Sumit Kumar India 26 All-rounder 20 Abid Mushtaq India 25 All-rounder 20 Lone Muzaffar India 24 All-rounder 20 Ninad Rathva India 23 All-rounder 20 Shoun Roger India 19 All-rounder 20 Hrithik Shokeen India 21 All-rounder 20 Shashank Singh India 30 All-rounder 20 Jaideep Bhambhu India 23 Bowler 20 Nandre Burger South Africa 26 Bowler 20 Matt Kelly Australia 27 Bowler 30 V Koushik India 29 Bowler 20 Akash Madhwal India 28 Bowler 20 Amit Mishra India 30 Bowler 20 Anuj Raj India 21 Bowler 20 Abhijeet Saket India 26 Bowler 20 Rahul Shukla India 31 Bowler 20 Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka 27 Bowler 20 Amit Ali India 19 All-rounder 20 Chaitanya Bishnoi India 27 All-rounder 20 Mayank Dagar India 25 All-rounder 20 Migael Pretorius South Africa 27 All-rounder 20 Karan Sharma India 23 All-rounder 20 Shivam Sharma India 28 All-rounder 20 Pratyush Singh India 27 All-rounder 20 Sanvir Singh India 25 All-rounder 20 Dhrushant Soni India 26 All-rounder 20 M Venkatesh India 21 All-rounder 20 Bandaru Ayyappa India 29 Bowler 20 Gurnoor Singh Brar India 21 Bowler 20 Akash Choudhary India 22 Bowler 20 Baltej Dhanda India 31 Bowler 20 Saurabh Dubey India 24 Bowler 20 Mohit Jangra India 22 Bowler 20 Aaqib Khan India 18 Bowler 20 Lalit Yadav India 26 Bowler 20 Auqib Dar India 25 All-rounder 20 Chirag Gandhi India 31 All-rounder 20 Chris Green Australia 28 All-rounder 40 Sijomon Joseph India 24 All-rounder 20 Anirudha Joshi India 34 All-rounder 20 Mohd. Arshad Khan India 24 All-rounder 20 Ansh Patel India 20 All-rounder 20 Shubham Sharma India 25 All-rounder 20 Shubham Singh India 25 All-rounder 20 K.Bhagath Varma India 23 All-rounder 20 Arpit Guleria India 24 Bowler 20 Vipul Krishna India 21 Bowler 20 Safvan Patel India 23 Bowler 20 Chinntla Readdi India 21 Bowler 20 Manish Reddy India 23 Bowler 20 Ashok Sharma India 19 Bowler 20 Ravi Sharma India 25 Bowler 20 Shubham Singh India 23 Bowler 20 Corbin Bosch South Africa 27 All-rounder 20 Nathan McAndrew Australia 28 All-rounder 20 Diwesh Pathania India 32 All-rounder 20 Shubham Ranjane India 28 All-rounder 20 Tom Rogers Australia 28 All-rounder 20 Sagar Trivedi India 30 All-rounder 20 Harsh Tyagi India 22 All-rounder 20 R. Vivek India 30 All-rounder 20 R.Sonu Yadav India 22 All-rounder 20 V. Athisayaraj India 29 Bowler 20 Ottneil Baartman South Africa 29 Bowler 20 M.B. Darshan India 26 Bowler 20 V. Gowtham India 19 Bowler 20 Khwezi Gumede South Africa 22 Bowler 20 Liam Guthrie Australia 24 Bowler 20 Liam Hatcher Australia 25 Bowler 20 Jay Bista India 26 All-rounder 20 Saurav Chuahan India 21 All-rounder 20 Tajinder Dhillon India 29 All-rounder 20 Dikshanshu Negi India 31 All-rounder 20 Abhishek Raut India 35 All-rounder 20 K.V. Sasikanth India 26 All-rounder 20 Bharat Sharma India 26 All-rounder 20 Shivam Sharma India 26 All-rounder 20 Arjun Tendulkar India 22 All-rounder 20 Amit Yadav India 32 All-rounder 20 Manoj Bhandage India 23 All-rounder 20 Arun Chaprana India 28 All-rounder 20 Ajay Dev Goud India 22 All-rounder 20 Divyang Hinganekar India 28 All-rounder 20 Azim Kazi India 28 All-rounder 20 Sujit Nayak India 32 All-rounder 20 Parth Sahani India 29 All-rounder 20 Ashutosh Sharma India 23 All-rounder 20 Vivrant Sharma India 22 All-rounder 20 Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 24 All-rounder 20 Ravi Chauhan India 28 All-rounder 20 Shubham Garhwal India 26 All-rounder 20 Shafiqullah Ghafari Afghanistan 20 All-rounder 20 M. Mohammed India 30 All-rounder 20 Pulkit Narang India 27 All-rounder 20 Pradosh Paul India 21 All-rounder 20 Pushpendra Singh Rathore India 20 All-rounder 20 Jason Sangha Australia 22 All-rounder 20 Purnank Tyagi India 21 All-rounder 20 Samarth Vyas India 26 All-rounder 20 Duan Jansen South Africa 21 All-rounder 20 Dev Lakra India 19 All-rounder 20 Ajay Mandal India 26 All-rounder 20 Lakhan Raja India 27 All-rounder 20 Girinath Reddy India 23 All-rounder 20 Siddhant Sharma India 25 All-rounder 20 Matthew Short Australia 26 All-rounder 20 Anunay Singh India 29 All-rounder 20 Saurin Thakar India 23 All-rounder 20 Nyeem Young West Indies 21 All-rounder 20 Yuvraj Chaudhary India 20 All-rounder 20 Khizar Dafedar India 24 All-rounder 20 Sahil Dhiwan India 24 All-rounder 20 Arjit Gupta India 32 All-rounder 20 Mickil Jaiswal India 23 All-rounder 20 Ryan John West Indies 24 All-rounder 20 J. Kousik India 26 All-rounder 20 Jitender Pal India 22 All-rounder 20 Jonty Sidhu India 24 All-rounder 20 Yashovardhan Singh India 19 All-rounder 20 Beyers Swanepoel South Africa 23 All-rounder 20 Pranshu Vijayran India 26 All-rounder 20 Ishan Afridi India 19 All-rounder 20 Mohammed Afridi India 23 All-rounder 20 Prerit Agrawal India 20 All-rounder 20 Aidan Cahill Australia 19 All-rounder 20 Mark Deyal West Indies 28 All-rounder 20 Nidhish Rajagopal India 22 All-rounder 20 Bavanaka Sandeep India 29 All-rounder 20 Henry Shipley New Zealand 25 All-rounder 20 Maxwell Swaminathan India 23 All-rounder 20 Johan Van Dyk South Africa 28 All-rounder 20 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka 19 All-rounder 20