Full List of Uncapped Indian and Overseas Players in IPL Auction 2022: From Shahrukh Khan To Yash Dhull

Bengaluru, February 4: The much awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction is just around the corner with as many as 590 players up for grabs from across the cricketing world featuring some marquee names along side some relative unknowns.
Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations as per the final auction list released earlier this week by IPL.
While the experienced campaigners garner the attention as expected, the young and especially local talent will also attract huge bids when they go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL Auction 2022, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.
From the 355 uncapped players, a massive 309 are Indians, while 3 are from Afghanistan, 15 from Australia, 4 from England, 3 from New Zealand, 12 from South Africa, 4 from Sri Lanka and 5 from West Indies.
IPL 2022 Auction: Most expensive uncapped buys since 2014 auction
Most of these 355 players will attract big bids and could even trigger bidding wars with some IPL experienced names like Rahul Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda among many other talents.
The uncapped players list also feature the current Under 19 World Cup stars like Dewald Brevis, Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Raj Angad Bawa, Vicky Ostwal and many more.
Here is the full list of the uncapped Indian and overseas players for IPL 2022 Auction with their base price:
|PLAYER NAME
|COUNTRY
|AGE
|SPECIALISM
|BASE PRICE IN LAKH
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|18
|Batsman
|20
|Priyam Garg
|India
|21
|Batsman
|20
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|26
|Batsman
|20
|C. Hari Nishaanth
|India
|25
|Batsman
|20
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|28
|Batsman
|20
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|India
|27
|Batsman
|20
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|24
|Batsman
|20
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|31
|Batsman
|40
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|India
|27
|All-rounder
|30
|Harpreet Brar
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|40
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|40
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|40
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|40
|Riyan Parag
|India
|20
|All-rounder
|30
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Rahul Tewatia
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|40
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|K.S. Bharat
|India
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|35
|Wicketkeeper
|30
|N. Jagadeesan
|India
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Anuj Rawat
|India
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Prabhsimran Singh
|India
|21
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|K.M. Asif
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|Akash Deep
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Avesh Khan
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Ishan Porel
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|Basil Thampi
|India
|28
|Bowler
|30
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|21
|Bowler
|20
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|17
|Bowler
|30
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|31
|Bowler
|20
|K.C Cariappa
|India
|27
|Bowler
|20
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|R. Sai Kishore
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|M. Siddharth
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|Sachin Baby
|India
|33
|Batsman
|20
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|25
|Batsman
|20
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|23
|Batsman
|20
|Harnoor Singh
|India
|19
|Batsman
|20
|Himmat Singh
|India
|25
|Batsman
|20
|Rinku Singh
|India
|24
|Batsman
|20
|Virat Singh
|India
|24
|Batsman
|20
|Manan Vohra
|India
|28
|Batsman
|20
|Raj Angad Bawa
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Yash Dhull
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|30
|Mahipal Lomror
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|40
|Darshan Nalkande
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Vicky Ostwal
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Ripal Patel
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Anukul Roy
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|N. Tilak Varma
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Yash Dayal
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Akash Singh
|India
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Simarjeet Singh
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Yash Thakur
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Vasu Vats
|India
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Tanmay Agarwal
|India
|26
|Batsman
|20
|Shivam Chauhan
|India
|24
|Batsman
|20
|Nikhil Gangta
|India
|29
|Batsman
|20
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|27
|Batsman
|20
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|England
|27
|Batsman
|40
|Priyank Panchal
|India
|32
|Batsman
|20
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|18
|Batsman
|20
|Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
|India
|26
|Batsman
|20
|Subhranshu Senapati
|India
|25
|Batsman
|20
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|30
|Batsman
|20
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Tim David
|Australia
|26
|All-rounder
|40
|Pravin Dubey
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Prerak Mankad
|India
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|B. Sai Sudharsan
|India
|20
|All-rounder
|20
|Atharva Taide
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Tanay Thyagarajan
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Ankush Bains
|India
|26
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Kedar Devdhar
|India
|32
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Shreevats Goswami
|India
|32
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Dhruv Jurel
|India
|21
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Aryan Juyal
|India
|20
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Akshdeep Nath
|India
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Luvnith Sisodia
|India
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Aditya Tare
|India
|34
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Upendra Singh Yadav
|India
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Vaibhav Arora
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Mukesh Choudhary
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Rasikh Dar
|India
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|27
|Bowler
|30
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Mohsin Khan
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|India
|30
|Bowler
|20
|Chama Milind
|India
|27
|Bowler
|20
|Vyshak Vijay Kumar
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Mayank Yadav
|India
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Zeeshan Ansari
|India
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Tejas Baroka
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
|India
|31
|Bowler
|20
|Khrievitso Kense
|India
|18
|Bowler
|20
|Prince Balwant Rai
|India
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Pardeep Sahu
|India
|36
|Bowler
|20
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|35
|Bowler
|30
|Prashant Solanki
|India
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|27
|Bowler
|20
|Harpreet Bhatia
|India
|30
|Batsman
|40
|Rahul Buddhi
|India
|24
|Batsman
|20
|Sudip Chatterjee
|India
|30
|Batsman
|20
|Hiten Dalal
|India
|27
|Batsman
|20
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|India
|26
|Batsman
|20
|Laurie Evans
|England
|34
|Batsman
|40
|Rahul Gahlaut
|India
|26
|Batsman
|20
|Amandeep Khare
|India
|24
|Batsman
|20
|Mayank Rawat
|India
|22
|Batsman
|20
|Dhruv Shorey
|India
|29
|Batsman
|20
|Ayush Badoni
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|Aneeshwar Gautam
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Benny Howell
|England
|33
|All-rounder
|40
|Hayden Kerr
|Australia
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Shams Mulani
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Atit Sheth
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Kaif Ahmad
|India
|24
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Shubhum Arora
|India
|24
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Baba Indrajith
|India
|27
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Arun Karthick
|India
|36
|Wicketkeeper
|40
|Eknath Kerkar
|India
|28
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Kennar Lewis
|West Indies
|30
|Wicketkeeper
|40
|Nikhil Naik
|India
|27
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Urvil Patel
|India
|23
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|K.L. Shrijith
|India
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Mohit Avasthi
|India
|29
|Bowler
|20
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|21
|Bowler
|20
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|19
|Bowler
|20
|G Periyasamy
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|M.Harishankar Reddy
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|R. Silambarasan
|India
|29
|Bowler
|20
|Aditya Thakare
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Tanveer Ul Haq
|India
|30
|Bowler
|20
|Kuldip Yadav
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Prithviraj Yarra
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Satyajeet Bachhav
|India
|29
|Bowler
|20
|Chintal Gandhi
|India
|27
|Bowler
|20
|Jacob Lintott
|England
|28
|Bowler
|20
|Izharulhuq Naveed
|Afghanistan
|18
|Bowler
|20
|Tanveer Sangha
|Australia
|20
|Bowler
|20
|Manav Suthar
|India
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Milind Tandon
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|Sagar Udeshi
|India
|35
|Bowler
|20
|Kushaal Wadhwani
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Akshay Wakhare
|India
|36
|Bowler
|20
|Qamran Iqbal
|India
|20
|Batsman
|20
|Ishank Jaggi
|India
|33
|Batsman
|20
|Rohan Kunnummal
|India
|23
|Batsman
|20
|Tanmay Mishra
|India
|35
|Batsman
|20
|Yash Nahar
|India
|27
|Batsman
|20
|Shubham Singh Rohilla
|India
|24
|Batsman
|20
|Alex Ross
|Australia
|29
|Batsman
|20
|R Samarth
|India
|29
|Batsman
|20
|Naushad Shaikh
|India
|30
|Batsman
|20
|Abhijeet Tomar
|India
|27
|Batsman
|20
|Baba Aparajith
|India
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Prayas Barman
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Yudhvir Charak
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Shubhang Hegde
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Roosh Kalaria
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|20
|Aman Khan
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Pradeep Sangwan
|India
|31
|All-rounder
|20
|Kaushal Tambe
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Rahul Chandrol
|India
|21
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Harvik Desai
|India
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Cam Fletcher
|New Zealand
|29
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Tarang Gohel
|India
|22
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Fazil Makaya
|India
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Ryan Rickelton
|South Africa
|25
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Sandeep Kumar Tomar
|India
|23
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Siddhesh Wath
|India
|24
|Wicketkeeper
|20
|Stephen Cheepurupalli
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|Aniket Choudhary
|India
|32
|Bowler
|20
|Kartikeya Kak
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|30
|Bowler
|20
|Ronit More
|India
|30
|Bowler
|20
|M Nidheesh
|India
|30
|Bowler
|20
|Babasafi Pathan
|India
|27
|Bowler
|20
|Vidyadhar Patil
|India
|21
|Bowler
|20
|Mukesh Kumar Singh
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|R. Alexandar
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Adithya Ashok
|New Zealand
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Jasmer Dhankhar
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Prerit Dutta
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|West Indies
|36
|Bowler
|20
|S. Kishan Kumar
|India
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Kevin Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Swaraj Wabale
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Donavon Ferreira
|South Africa
|23
|Batsman
|20
|Ramesh Kumar
|India
|23
|Batsman
|20
|Bhupen Lalwani
|India
|23
|Batsman
|20
|Henan Malik
|India
|25
|Batsman
|20
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|20
|Batsman
|20
|Shashwat Rawat
|India
|21
|Batsman
|20
|Pratham Singh
|India
|29
|Batsman
|20
|Jake Weatherald
|Australia
|27
|Batsman
|20
|Writtick Chatterjee
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|20
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Akshay Karnewar
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|20
|Sumit Kumar
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Abid Mushtaq
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Lone Muzaffar
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Shoun Roger
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Shashank Singh
|India
|30
|All-rounder
|20
|Jaideep Bhambhu
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Nandre Burger
|South Africa
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|27
|Bowler
|30
|V Koushik
|India
|29
|Bowler
|20
|Akash Madhwal
|India
|28
|Bowler
|20
|Amit Mishra
|India
|30
|Bowler
|20
|Anuj Raj
|India
|21
|Bowler
|20
|Abhijeet Saket
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Rahul Shukla
|India
|31
|Bowler
|20
|Nuwan Thushara
|Sri Lanka
|27
|Bowler
|20
|Amit Ali
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|India
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Migael Pretorius
|South Africa
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Karan Sharma
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Sanvir Singh
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Dhrushant Soni
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|M Venkatesh
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Bandaru Ayyappa
|India
|29
|Bowler
|20
|Gurnoor Singh Brar
|India
|21
|Bowler
|20
|Akash Choudhary
|India
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Baltej Dhanda
|India
|31
|Bowler
|20
|Saurabh Dubey
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Mohit Jangra
|India
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Aaqib Khan
|India
|18
|Bowler
|20
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|Auqib Dar
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Chirag Gandhi
|India
|31
|All-rounder
|20
|Chris Green
|Australia
|28
|All-rounder
|40
|Sijomon Joseph
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Anirudha Joshi
|India
|34
|All-rounder
|20
|Mohd. Arshad Khan
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Ansh Patel
|India
|20
|All-rounder
|20
|Shubham Sharma
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|K.Bhagath Varma
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Arpit Guleria
|India
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Vipul Krishna
|India
|21
|Bowler
|20
|Safvan Patel
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Chinntla Readdi
|India
|21
|Bowler
|20
|Manish Reddy
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Ashok Sharma
|India
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Ravi Sharma
|India
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Shubham Singh
|India
|23
|Bowler
|20
|Corbin Bosch
|South Africa
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Diwesh Pathania
|India
|32
|All-rounder
|20
|Shubham Ranjane
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Tom Rogers
|Australia
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Sagar Trivedi
|India
|30
|All-rounder
|20
|Harsh Tyagi
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|R. Vivek
|India
|30
|All-rounder
|20
|R.Sonu Yadav
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|V. Athisayaraj
|India
|29
|Bowler
|20
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|29
|Bowler
|20
|M.B. Darshan
|India
|26
|Bowler
|20
|V. Gowtham
|India
|19
|Bowler
|20
|Khwezi Gumede
|South Africa
|22
|Bowler
|20
|Liam Guthrie
|Australia
|24
|Bowler
|20
|Liam Hatcher
|Australia
|25
|Bowler
|20
|Jay Bista
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Saurav Chuahan
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Tajinder Dhillon
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|20
|Dikshanshu Negi
|India
|31
|All-rounder
|20
|Abhishek Raut
|India
|35
|All-rounder
|20
|K.V. Sasikanth
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Shivam Sharma
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|Amit Yadav
|India
|32
|All-rounder
|20
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Arun Chaprana
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Ajay Dev Goud
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|Divyang Hinganekar
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Azim Kazi
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Sujit Nayak
|India
|32
|All-rounder
|20
|Parth Sahani
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|20
|Ashutosh Sharma
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Vivrant Sharma
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Ravi Chauhan
|India
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Shubham Garhwal
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Shafiqullah Ghafari
|Afghanistan
|20
|All-rounder
|20
|M. Mohammed
|India
|30
|All-rounder
|20
|Pulkit Narang
|India
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Pradosh Paul
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Pushpendra Singh Rathore
|India
|20
|All-rounder
|20
|Jason Sangha
|Australia
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|Purnank Tyagi
|India
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Samarth Vyas
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Dev Lakra
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Ajay Mandal
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Lakhan Raja
|India
|27
|All-rounder
|20
|Girinath Reddy
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Siddhant Sharma
|India
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Matthew Short
|Australia
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Anunay Singh
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|20
|Saurin Thakar
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Nyeem Young
|West Indies
|21
|All-rounder
|20
|Yuvraj Chaudhary
|India
|20
|All-rounder
|20
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Sahil Dhiwan
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Arjit Gupta
|India
|32
|All-rounder
|20
|Mickil Jaiswal
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Ryan John
|West Indies
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|J. Kousik
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Jitender Pal
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|Jonty Sidhu
|India
|24
|All-rounder
|20
|Yashovardhan Singh
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Beyers Swanepoel
|South Africa
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Pranshu Vijayran
|India
|26
|All-rounder
|20
|Ishan Afridi
|India
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Mohammed Afridi
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Prerit Agrawal
|India
|20
|All-rounder
|20
|Aidan Cahill
|Australia
|19
|All-rounder
|20
|Mark Deyal
|West Indies
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Nidhish Rajagopal
|India
|22
|All-rounder
|20
|Bavanaka Sandeep
|India
|29
|All-rounder
|20
|Henry Shipley
|New Zealand
|25
|All-rounder
|20
|Maxwell Swaminathan
|India
|23
|All-rounder
|20
|Johan Van Dyk
|South Africa
|28
|All-rounder
|20
|Dunith Wellalage
|Sri Lanka
|19
|All-rounder
|20
