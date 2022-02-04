Cricket
Full List of Uncapped Indian and Overseas Players in IPL Auction 2022: From Shahrukh Khan To Yash Dhull

Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan and Rahul Tripathi are among the uncapped players list for IPL 2022 Auction
Bengaluru, February 4: The much awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction is just around the corner with as many as 590 players up for grabs from across the cricketing world featuring some marquee names along side some relative unknowns.

Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations as per the final auction list released earlier this week by IPL.

While the experienced campaigners garner the attention as expected, the young and especially local talent will also attract huge bids when they go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL Auction 2022, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and February 13.

From the 355 uncapped players, a massive 309 are Indians, while 3 are from Afghanistan, 15 from Australia, 4 from England, 3 from New Zealand, 12 from South Africa, 4 from Sri Lanka and 5 from West Indies.

Most of these 355 players will attract big bids and could even trigger bidding wars with some IPL experienced names like Rahul Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda among many other talents.

The uncapped players list also feature the current Under 19 World Cup stars like Dewald Brevis, Yash Dhull, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Raj Angad Bawa, Vicky Ostwal and many more.

Here is the full list of the uncapped Indian and overseas players for IPL 2022 Auction with their base price:

PLAYER NAME COUNTRY AGE SPECIALISM BASE PRICE IN LAKH
Dewald Brevis South Africa 18 Batsman 20
Priyam Garg India 21 Batsman 20
Ashwin Hebbar India 26 Batsman 20
C. Hari Nishaanth India 25 Batsman 20
Rajat Patidar India 28 Batsman 20
Abhinav Sadarangani India 27 Batsman 20
Anmolpreet Singh India 24 Batsman 20
Rahul Tripathi India 31 Batsman 40
Shahbaz Ahamad India 27 All-rounder 30
Harpreet Brar India 26 All-rounder 20
Deepak Hooda India 26 All-rounder 40
Sarfaraz Khan India 24 All-rounder 20
Shahrukh Khan India 26 All-rounder 40
Shivam Mavi India 23 All-rounder 40
Kamlesh Nagarkoti India 22 All-rounder 40
Riyan Parag India 20 All-rounder 30
Abhishek Sharma India 21 All-rounder 20
Rahul Tewatia India 28 All-rounder 40
Mohammed Azharuddeen India 28 Wicketkeeper 20
K.S. Bharat India 28 Wicketkeeper 20
Sheldon Jackson India 35 Wicketkeeper 30
N. Jagadeesan India 26 Wicketkeeper 20
Anuj Rawat India 22 Wicketkeeper 20
Jitesh Sharma India 28 Wicketkeeper 20
Prabhsimran Singh India 21 Wicketkeeper 20
Vishnu Solanki India 29 Wicketkeeper 20
Vishnu Vinod India 28 Wicketkeeper 20
K.M. Asif India 28 Bowler 20
Akash Deep India 25 Bowler 20
Tushar Deshpande India 26 Bowler 20
Avesh Khan India 25 Bowler 20
Ishan Porel India 23 Bowler 20
Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 28 Bowler 20
Basil Thampi India 28 Bowler 30
Kartik Tyagi India 21 Bowler 20
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan 17 Bowler 30
Murugan Ashwin India 31 Bowler 20
K.C Cariappa India 27 Bowler 20
Shreyas Gopal India 28 Bowler 20
R. Sai Kishore India 25 Bowler 20
M. Siddharth India 23 Bowler 20
Jagadeesha Suchith India 28 Bowler 20
Sachin Baby India 33 Batsman 20
Ricky Bhui India 25 Batsman 20
Himanshu Rana India 23 Batsman 20
Harnoor Singh India 19 Batsman 20
Himmat Singh India 25 Batsman 20
Rinku Singh India 24 Batsman 20
Virat Singh India 24 Batsman 20
Manan Vohra India 28 Batsman 20
Raj Angad Bawa India 19 All-rounder 20
Yash Dhull India 19 All-rounder 20
Rajvardhan Hangargekar India 19 All-rounder 30
Mahipal Lomror India 22 All-rounder 40
Darshan Nalkande India 23 All-rounder 20
Vicky Ostwal India 19 All-rounder 20
Ripal Patel India 26 All-rounder 20
Anukul Roy India 23 All-rounder 20
N. Tilak Varma India 19 All-rounder 20
Lalit Yadav India 25 All-rounder 20
Sanjay Yadav India 26 All-rounder 20
Yash Dayal India 24 Bowler 20
Arzan Nagwaswalla India 24 Bowler 20
Kuldeep Sen India 25 Bowler 20
Akash Singh India 19 Bowler 20
Simarjeet Singh India 24 Bowler 20
Yash Thakur India 23 Bowler 20
Vasu Vats India 19 Bowler 20
Mujtaba Yousuf India 19 Bowler 20
Tanmay Agarwal India 26 Batsman 20
Shivam Chauhan India 24 Batsman 20
Nikhil Gangta India 29 Batsman 20
Rohan Kadam India 27 Batsman 20
Tom Kohler-Cadmore England 27 Batsman 40
Priyank Panchal India 32 Batsman 20
Sameer Rizvi India 18 Batsman 20
Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India 26 Batsman 20
Subhranshu Senapati India 25 Batsman 20
Apoorv Wankhade India 30 Batsman 20
Atharva Ankolekar India 21 All-rounder 20
Tim David Australia 26 All-rounder 40
Pravin Dubey India 28 All-rounder 20
Prerak Mankad India 27 All-rounder 20
Suyash Prabhudessai India 24 All-rounder 20
Ramandeep Singh India 24 All-rounder 20
B. Sai Sudharsan India 20 All-rounder 20
Atharva Taide India 21 All-rounder 20
Tanay Thyagarajan India 26 All-rounder 20
Ankush Bains India 26 Wicketkeeper 20
Prashant Chopra India 29 Wicketkeeper 20
Kedar Devdhar India 32 Wicketkeeper 20
Shreevats Goswami India 32 Wicketkeeper 20
Dhruv Jurel India 21 Wicketkeeper 20
Aryan Juyal India 20 Wicketkeeper 20
Akshdeep Nath India 28 Wicketkeeper 20
Luvnith Sisodia India 22 Wicketkeeper 20
Aditya Tare India 34 Wicketkeeper 20
Upendra Singh Yadav India 25 Wicketkeeper 20
Vaibhav Arora India 24 Bowler 20
Mukesh Choudhary India 25 Bowler 20
Rasikh Dar India 22 Bowler 20
Ben Dwarshuis Australia 27 Bowler 30
Pankaj Jaswal India 26 Bowler 20
Mohsin Khan India 23 Bowler 20
Lukman Hussain Meriwala India 30 Bowler 20
Chama Milind India 27 Bowler 20
Vyshak Vijay Kumar India 25 Bowler 20
Mayank Yadav India 19 Bowler 20
Zeeshan Ansari India 22 Bowler 20
Tejas Baroka India 26 Bowler 20
Yuvraj Chudasama India 26 Bowler 20
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja India 31 Bowler 20
Khrievitso Kense India 18 Bowler 20
Prince Balwant Rai India 22 Bowler 20
Pardeep Sahu India 36 Bowler 20
Jalaj Saxena India 35 Bowler 30
Prashant Solanki India 22 Bowler 20
Midhun Sudhesan India 27 Bowler 20
Harpreet Bhatia India 30 Batsman 40
Rahul Buddhi India 24 Batsman 20
Sudip Chatterjee India 30 Batsman 20
Hiten Dalal India 27 Batsman 20
Abhimanyu Easwaran India 26 Batsman 20
Laurie Evans England 34 Batsman 40
Rahul Gahlaut India 26 Batsman 20
Amandeep Khare India 24 Batsman 20
Mayank Rawat India 22 Batsman 20
Dhruv Shorey India 29 Batsman 20
Ayush Badoni India 22 All-rounder 20
Aneeshwar Gautam India 19 All-rounder 20
Benny Howell England 33 All-rounder 40
Hayden Kerr Australia 25 All-rounder 20
Saurabh Kumar India 28 All-rounder 20
Shams Mulani India 25 All-rounder 20
Dhruv Patel India 24 All-rounder 20
Atit Sheth India 26 All-rounder 20
Utkarsh Singh India 23 All-rounder 20
Kaif Ahmad India 24 Wicketkeeper 20
Shubhum Arora India 24 Wicketkeeper 20
Baba Indrajith India 27 Wicketkeeper 20
Arun Karthick India 36 Wicketkeeper 40
Eknath Kerkar India 28 Wicketkeeper 20
Kennar Lewis West Indies 30 Wicketkeeper 40
Nikhil Naik India 27 Wicketkeeper 20
Urvil Patel India 23 Wicketkeeper 20
B.R. Sharath India 25 Wicketkeeper 20
K.L. Shrijith India 25 Wicketkeeper 20
Mohit Avasthi India 29 Bowler 20
Sushant Mishra India 21 Bowler 20
Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka 19 Bowler 20
G Periyasamy India 28 Bowler 20
M.Harishankar Reddy India 23 Bowler 20
R. Silambarasan India 29 Bowler 20
Aditya Thakare India 23 Bowler 20
Tanveer Ul Haq India 30 Bowler 20
Kuldip Yadav India 25 Bowler 20
Prithviraj Yarra India 24 Bowler 20
Satyajeet Bachhav India 29 Bowler 20
Chintal Gandhi India 27 Bowler 20
Jacob Lintott England 28 Bowler 20
Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan 18 Bowler 20
Tanveer Sangha Australia 20 Bowler 20
Manav Suthar India 19 Bowler 20
Milind Tandon India 28 Bowler 20
Sagar Udeshi India 35 Bowler 20
Kushaal Wadhwani India 25 Bowler 20
Akshay Wakhare India 36 Bowler 20
Qamran Iqbal India 20 Batsman 20
Ishank Jaggi India 33 Batsman 20
Rohan Kunnummal India 23 Batsman 20
Tanmay Mishra India 35 Batsman 20
Yash Nahar India 27 Batsman 20
Shubham Singh Rohilla India 24 Batsman 20
Alex Ross Australia 29 Batsman 20
R Samarth India 29 Batsman 20
Naushad Shaikh India 30 Batsman 20
Abhijeet Tomar India 27 Batsman 20
Baba Aparajith India 27 All-rounder 20
Prayas Barman India 19 All-rounder 20
Yudhvir Charak India 24 All-rounder 20
Shubhang Hegde India 21 All-rounder 20
Roosh Kalaria India 29 All-rounder 20
Aman Khan India 25 All-rounder 20
Tanush Kotian India 23 All-rounder 20
Pradeep Sangwan India 31 All-rounder 20
Kaushal Tambe India 19 All-rounder 20
Shivank Vashisth India 26 All-rounder 20
Rahul Chandrol India 21 Wicketkeeper 20
Harvik Desai India 22 Wicketkeeper 20
Cam Fletcher New Zealand 29 Wicketkeeper 20
Tarang Gohel India 22 Wicketkeeper 20
Fazil Makaya India 25 Wicketkeeper 20
Ryan Rickelton South Africa 25 Wicketkeeper 20
Sandeep Kumar Tomar India 23 Wicketkeeper 20
Siddhesh Wath India 24 Wicketkeeper 20
Stephen Cheepurupalli India 28 Bowler 20
Aniket Choudhary India 32 Bowler 20
Kartikeya Kak India 25 Bowler 20
Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 Bowler 20
Ronit More India 30 Bowler 20
M Nidheesh India 30 Bowler 20
Babasafi Pathan India 27 Bowler 20
Vidyadhar Patil India 21 Bowler 20
Mukesh Kumar Singh India 28 Bowler 20
R. Alexandar India 26 Bowler 20
Adithya Ashok New Zealand 19 Bowler 20
Jasmer Dhankhar India 23 Bowler 20
Prerit Dutta India 23 Bowler 20
Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 36 Bowler 20
S. Kishan Kumar India 22 Bowler 20
Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 23 Bowler 20
Swaraj Wabale India 24 Bowler 20
Donavon Ferreira South Africa 23 Batsman 20
Ramesh Kumar India 23 Batsman 20
Bhupen Lalwani India 23 Batsman 20
Henan Malik India 25 Batsman 20
Pukhraj Mann India 20 Batsman 20
Shashwat Rawat India 21 Batsman 20
Pratham Singh India 29 Batsman 20
Jake Weatherald Australia 27 Batsman 20
Writtick Chatterjee India 29 All-rounder 20
Gerald Coetzee South Africa 21 All-rounder 20
Akshay Karnewar India 29 All-rounder 20
Sumit Kumar India 26 All-rounder 20
Abid Mushtaq India 25 All-rounder 20
Lone Muzaffar India 24 All-rounder 20
Ninad Rathva India 23 All-rounder 20
Shoun Roger India 19 All-rounder 20
Hrithik Shokeen India 21 All-rounder 20
Shashank Singh India 30 All-rounder 20
Jaideep Bhambhu India 23 Bowler 20
Nandre Burger South Africa 26 Bowler 20
Matt Kelly Australia 27 Bowler 30
V Koushik India 29 Bowler 20
Akash Madhwal India 28 Bowler 20
Amit Mishra India 30 Bowler 20
Anuj Raj India 21 Bowler 20
Abhijeet Saket India 26 Bowler 20
Rahul Shukla India 31 Bowler 20
Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka 27 Bowler 20
Amit Ali India 19 All-rounder 20
Chaitanya Bishnoi India 27 All-rounder 20
Mayank Dagar India 25 All-rounder 20
Migael Pretorius South Africa 27 All-rounder 20
Karan Sharma India 23 All-rounder 20
Shivam Sharma India 28 All-rounder 20
Pratyush Singh India 27 All-rounder 20
Sanvir Singh India 25 All-rounder 20
Dhrushant Soni India 26 All-rounder 20
M Venkatesh India 21 All-rounder 20
Bandaru Ayyappa India 29 Bowler 20
Gurnoor Singh Brar India 21 Bowler 20
Akash Choudhary India 22 Bowler 20
Baltej Dhanda India 31 Bowler 20
Saurabh Dubey India 24 Bowler 20
Mohit Jangra India 22 Bowler 20
Aaqib Khan India 18 Bowler 20
Lalit Yadav India 26 Bowler 20
Auqib Dar India 25 All-rounder 20
Chirag Gandhi India 31 All-rounder 20
Chris Green Australia 28 All-rounder 40
Sijomon Joseph India 24 All-rounder 20
Anirudha Joshi India 34 All-rounder 20
Mohd. Arshad Khan India 24 All-rounder 20
Ansh Patel India 20 All-rounder 20
Shubham Sharma India 25 All-rounder 20
Shubham Singh India 25 All-rounder 20
K.Bhagath Varma India 23 All-rounder 20
Arpit Guleria India 24 Bowler 20
Vipul Krishna India 21 Bowler 20
Safvan Patel India 23 Bowler 20
Chinntla Readdi India 21 Bowler 20
Manish Reddy India 23 Bowler 20
Ashok Sharma India 19 Bowler 20
Ravi Sharma India 25 Bowler 20
Shubham Singh India 23 Bowler 20
Corbin Bosch South Africa 27 All-rounder 20
Nathan McAndrew Australia 28 All-rounder 20
Diwesh Pathania India 32 All-rounder 20
Shubham Ranjane India 28 All-rounder 20
Tom Rogers Australia 28 All-rounder 20
Sagar Trivedi India 30 All-rounder 20
Harsh Tyagi India 22 All-rounder 20
R. Vivek India 30 All-rounder 20
R.Sonu Yadav India 22 All-rounder 20
V. Athisayaraj India 29 Bowler 20
Ottneil Baartman South Africa 29 Bowler 20
M.B. Darshan India 26 Bowler 20
V. Gowtham India 19 Bowler 20
Khwezi Gumede South Africa 22 Bowler 20
Liam Guthrie Australia 24 Bowler 20
Liam Hatcher Australia 25 Bowler 20
Jay Bista India 26 All-rounder 20
Saurav Chuahan India 21 All-rounder 20
Tajinder Dhillon India 29 All-rounder 20
Dikshanshu Negi India 31 All-rounder 20
Abhishek Raut India 35 All-rounder 20
K.V. Sasikanth India 26 All-rounder 20
Bharat Sharma India 26 All-rounder 20
Shivam Sharma India 26 All-rounder 20
Arjun Tendulkar India 22 All-rounder 20
Amit Yadav India 32 All-rounder 20
Manoj Bhandage India 23 All-rounder 20
Arun Chaprana India 28 All-rounder 20
Ajay Dev Goud India 22 All-rounder 20
Divyang Hinganekar India 28 All-rounder 20
Azim Kazi India 28 All-rounder 20
Sujit Nayak India 32 All-rounder 20
Parth Sahani India 29 All-rounder 20
Ashutosh Sharma India 23 All-rounder 20
Vivrant Sharma India 22 All-rounder 20
Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 24 All-rounder 20
Ravi Chauhan India 28 All-rounder 20
Shubham Garhwal India 26 All-rounder 20
Shafiqullah Ghafari Afghanistan 20 All-rounder 20
M. Mohammed India 30 All-rounder 20
Pulkit Narang India 27 All-rounder 20
Pradosh Paul India 21 All-rounder 20
Pushpendra Singh Rathore India 20 All-rounder 20
Jason Sangha Australia 22 All-rounder 20
Purnank Tyagi India 21 All-rounder 20
Samarth Vyas India 26 All-rounder 20
Duan Jansen South Africa 21 All-rounder 20
Dev Lakra India 19 All-rounder 20
Ajay Mandal India 26 All-rounder 20
Lakhan Raja India 27 All-rounder 20
Girinath Reddy India 23 All-rounder 20
Siddhant Sharma India 25 All-rounder 20
Matthew Short Australia 26 All-rounder 20
Anunay Singh India 29 All-rounder 20
Saurin Thakar India 23 All-rounder 20
Nyeem Young West Indies 21 All-rounder 20
Yuvraj Chaudhary India 20 All-rounder 20
Khizar Dafedar India 24 All-rounder 20
Sahil Dhiwan India 24 All-rounder 20
Arjit Gupta India 32 All-rounder 20
Mickil Jaiswal India 23 All-rounder 20
Ryan John West Indies 24 All-rounder 20
J. Kousik India 26 All-rounder 20
Jitender Pal India 22 All-rounder 20
Jonty Sidhu India 24 All-rounder 20
Yashovardhan Singh India 19 All-rounder 20
Beyers Swanepoel South Africa 23 All-rounder 20
Pranshu Vijayran India 26 All-rounder 20
Ishan Afridi India 19 All-rounder 20
Mohammed Afridi India 23 All-rounder 20
Prerit Agrawal India 20 All-rounder 20
Aidan Cahill Australia 19 All-rounder 20
Mark Deyal West Indies 28 All-rounder 20
Nidhish Rajagopal India 22 All-rounder 20
Bavanaka Sandeep India 29 All-rounder 20
Henry Shipley New Zealand 25 All-rounder 20
Maxwell Swaminathan India 23 All-rounder 20
Johan Van Dyk South Africa 28 All-rounder 20
Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka 19 All-rounder 20
