Gambhir retires: Top moments from his career

1. World T20 Final (2007)

It was a high pressure game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the title clash. Gambhir came up with a 54-ball 75, laying foundation for India's 157/5 in 20 overs and eventually of a 5-run win that set the tone for MS Dhoni era in Indian cricket. The night at Johannesburg was as much of Gambhir's as it was India's.

2. ICC 50-over World Cup Final (2011)

Dhoni's massive six off Nuwan Kulasekhara over long-on was India's signature moment of the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. But before that there was this gem by Gambhir - 97 off 122 balls with 9 fours. Chasing 275, India were 31 for 2 and Gambhir stitched together two important alliances with Virat Kohli and then with Dhoni to drag India close to a memorable win.

3. 137 at Napier vs NZ (2009)

India were staring at a defeat when New Zealand gained an innings lead of 319 runs and asked India to follow on. Defeat seemed imminent. But Gambhir produced a memorable innings of defence and defiance (137 off 436 balls with 18 fours and a strike rate of 31.42 (only behind Rahul Dravid's 62 off 220 balls at a strike rate of 28.18). The knock earned India a memorable draw.

4. IPL - the KKR captain

When Gambhir took over as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, the Purple Brigade was struggling to make an impression in the IPL. But he effected a stunning turnaround in their fortunes, guiding them to two titles in 2012 and 2014. His reign at KKR underlined Gambhir's skills as a captain and motivator and the ability to think clear under pressure. He was passionate and Kolkata crowd just loved the way he wore his heart on his sleeve.

5. 130 for Delhi in Ranji Trophy final (2007-08)

Gambhir's brilliant captaincy and batting led Delhi to their 8th Ranji title. In the final against Uttar Pradesh, Gambhir dished out an unbeaten 130 off 154 balls with 17 fours to take Delhi to a nine-wicket win while chasing a tough 230.