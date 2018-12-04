Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Gambhir retires: Top moments from his career

By
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir calls time on his career
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir calls time on his career

Bengaluru, December 4: Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket through an emotional message during the late hours of Tuesday (November 4). In a career laced with several landmark moments, Gambhir was India's trusted presence at the pole position in every formats of the game.

In 2008, Gambhir amassed 1134 runs at an average of just above 70 in Tests and in 2009, he scored 727 runs at 90.87, an effort that earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year Award. Here's MyKhel looks at some of those glittering nuggets from his career.

1. World T20 Final (2007)

1. World T20 Final (2007)

It was a high pressure game against arch-rivals Pakistan in the title clash. Gambhir came up with a 54-ball 75, laying foundation for India's 157/5 in 20 overs and eventually of a 5-run win that set the tone for MS Dhoni era in Indian cricket. The night at Johannesburg was as much of Gambhir's as it was India's.

2. ICC 50-over World Cup Final (2011)

2. ICC 50-over World Cup Final (2011)

Dhoni's massive six off Nuwan Kulasekhara over long-on was India's signature moment of the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium. But before that there was this gem by Gambhir - 97 off 122 balls with 9 fours. Chasing 275, India were 31 for 2 and Gambhir stitched together two important alliances with Virat Kohli and then with Dhoni to drag India close to a memorable win.

3. 137 at Napier vs NZ (2009)

3. 137 at Napier vs NZ (2009)

India were staring at a defeat when New Zealand gained an innings lead of 319 runs and asked India to follow on. Defeat seemed imminent. But Gambhir produced a memorable innings of defence and defiance (137 off 436 balls with 18 fours and a strike rate of 31.42 (only behind Rahul Dravid's 62 off 220 balls at a strike rate of 28.18). The knock earned India a memorable draw.

4. IPL - the KKR captain

4. IPL - the KKR captain

When Gambhir took over as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, the Purple Brigade was struggling to make an impression in the IPL. But he effected a stunning turnaround in their fortunes, guiding them to two titles in 2012 and 2014. His reign at KKR underlined Gambhir's skills as a captain and motivator and the ability to think clear under pressure. He was passionate and Kolkata crowd just loved the way he wore his heart on his sleeve.

5. 130 for Delhi in Ranji Trophy final (2007-08)

5. 130 for Delhi in Ranji Trophy final (2007-08)

Gambhir's brilliant captaincy and batting led Delhi to their 8th Ranji title. In the final against Uttar Pradesh, Gambhir dished out an unbeaten 130 off 154 balls with 17 fours to take Delhi to a nine-wicket win while chasing a tough 230.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 23:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue