Ganguly, Manjrekar, Bhogle, Indian names in commentary panel for ICC Cricket World Cup

Apart from the quartet, the commentary panel will see the familiar faces of Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith and Wasim Akram. Other big names who will commentate through the tournament include Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward.

In-depth techno coverage

Viewers will be treated to state-of-the-art coverage which will include a minimum of 32 cameras at every game, including eight ultra-motion Hawk-Eye cameras, front and reverse view stump cameras and Spidercam.

For the first time at a Cricket World Cup, the broadcast will produce 360° replays, provided by Piero which allows multiple camera feeds to be stitched together to create stunning video that helps provide in-depth analysis of big moments in the game.

The coverage will also be complemented with a variety of analytical and visual enhancements including the use of Player Tracking. Broadcast tools such as Hawk-Eye will be supplemented by an in-depth cricket data analytics system to be provided by analytics app CricViz.

The drone camera provided by Batcam will also provide stunning visuals of all venues across England and Wales. There will be a roving Buggy Cam as well, for a ground level view of proceedings.