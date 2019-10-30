Cricket
Ganguly meets Dravid to discuss roadmap to improve NCA

By Pti
New Delhi, Oct. 30: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday met NCA head Rahul Dravid to chalk out a roadmap for the improvement of the academy, Indian cricket's biggest feeder line for many years.

The long-time former India teammates discussed their plans for the academy with Ganguly also giving his inputs. The former India skipper, who took over the BCCI's reins last week, also visited the proposed land where the new NCA facility is supposed to come up.

BCCI had signed a 25-acre deal with the Karnataka government in May and now it has got an additional 15 acres of land from the government for setting up the Centre of Excellence near the Bengaluru international airport. The NCA, which was supposed to be the supply line of Indian cricket, has actually become a rehabilitation centre, which even Ganguly acknowledged after taking over.

It is currently situated adjacent to the Chinnaswamy Stadium and the BCCI has been trying for alternate location to set up the NCA with state-of-the-art facilities. The land allocated for the construction of the new facility is near the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli and is likely to accommodate three grounds, apart from indoor nets, administrative buildings, and the hostels.

Many former players including VVS Laxman and India head coach Ravi Shastri are expecting a quick revival of the NCA and have high expectations from the celebrated duo of Ganguly and Dravid.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 20:38 [IST]
