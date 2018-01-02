Gary Kirsten, Ashish Nehra join RCB coaching team

Bengaluru, January 2: Cricket stalwarts are set to bolster the coaching team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as preparations begin for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Former coach of the world cup winning Indian cricket team and South African cricketer Gary Kirsten and former Indian fast-bowler Ashish Nehra have come on-board as batting and bowling coach, respectively. Additionally, Kirsten and Nehra will also play the role of mentors for the team during the league.

Daniel Vettori, head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season.”

Amrit Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India / Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “RCB players stand apart from the rest, for their bold and fearless outlook. We are confident that the cricketing expertise that Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra bring to the coaching team led by Daniel Vettori, will help the team play bold in the new season. We are very thrilled to have them on-board.”