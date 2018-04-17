Gary Kirsten would consider Australia or England white-ball roles

Cricket Australia are in the market for a new head coach following Darren Lehmann's decision to step down in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal and the England job will be available when Trevor Bayliss departs next year.

Highly-respected former South Africa and India coach Kirsten would be open to opportunities, provided he would only be in charge of the white-ball teams.

The ex-Proteas opening batsman told Omnisport: "I think international coaching is moving to a space where it is going to become more format based, so I would be interested specifically in a white-ball role.

"I am trying to grow my skills as much as possible in the white-ball format, so that could be of real interest to me. I think the idea of coaching an international team across all formats is becoming more unlikely for young coaches, because it's just not sustainable, especially with a young family."

Asked about the possibility of coaching England or Australia, Kirsten added: "Absolutely, I would certainly be considering it, that is for sure. I think it's going to happen around the world.

"Countries are starting to split coaching roles and I think it will happen more and more. Australia dabbled with it and we are even getting counties now signing up Twenty20 coaches."

Kirsten would not be surprised if Australia turn to Justin Langer or Ricky Ponting as they attempt to rebuild their tarnished reputation.

"I know JL well and he's a great coach, he has all the right credentials and they also have Ricky Ponting who has done a fantastic job with their T20 team," Kirsten said.

"There is no shortage of quality coaches around the world, but both JL and Ricky understand the 'Australian way' better than most."

