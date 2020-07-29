Gautam Gambhir feels India possess bowling attack to rattle Australia

In India's successful previous series Down Under in 2018-19, Australia missed the likes of Warner and Smith as the pair were serving ball-tampering bans along with Cameron Bancroft.

India are scheduled to tour Australia in November for a gruelling four-Test series and Gambhir feels the bowling attack can rattle the Aussie batting line up despite the return of Smith and Warner.

"Because India has got the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line-up even with David Warner and Steve Smith, but yeah, it's going to be a different challenge than what it was last time around," Gambhir said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"So, you would want Virat Kohli to fire plus the bowlers as well because it's the bowlers that will win you the Test matches," added the southpaw.

Indian bowling attack especially the pace battery, which includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has enjoyed a good run recently.

Gambhir, however, said this time it will be a different challenge for India, who registered their first ever Test series in Australia the last time they were Down Under.

"Whether it was his (Kohli's) first tour, whether it was second tour, this time around, obviously, he (Kohli) would be gearing up for it because it's going to be a different challenge with David Warner and Steve Smith coming back into the Australian Test line-up," he said.