Cricket Gautam Gambhir to host Team India for Dinner at his Residence ahead of Delhi Test, Date and Attending Players Revealed

India head coach Gautam Gambhir will host the Test squad and support staff for dinner at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday (October 8), ahead of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, as per a report.

According to India Today, the entire squad will attend Gambhir's residence after completing practice at the stadium that afternoon. Captain Shubman Gill, along with all the players, will be present, while the entire backroom staff is expected to be there as well.

The Indian team recorded a dominant win over West Indies in Ahmedabad, with centuries from KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack with seven wickets in the match. And as India take on the Windies for the 2nd Test, they are expected to continue their dominance and complete a clean sweep of the series.

The Test team reconvened immediately after a successful Asia Cup campaign, while selectors named squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series in Australia later this month.

This dinner coincides with a period of significant transition for Team India. Shubman Gill has been named ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav remains T20I skipper. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue in the ODI squad, reflecting a blend of experience and new leadership in Indian cricket.

Who will play Delhi Test?

India is likely to maintain their winning combination for the Delhi Test, but there can be a couple of changes for the team management to try out new players. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to keep his place, whereas Devdutt Padikkal may replace Sai Sudharsan in the team. Similarly, Axar Patel may be handed an opportunity, as he can replace Washington Sundar.