Gibbs to auction his record ODI chase bat for South Africa's fight against coronavirus

By

Johannesburg, May 1: Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a match-winning 175 in the world record ODI chase against Australia in 2006, to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus in his country.

South Africa had chased down Australia's mammoth 434 for four with one ball and one wicket remaining in the series deciding fifth ODI.

"Supersport showing the #438 game. The bat I used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years," Gibbs tweeted.

In his 111-ball blitzkrieg, Gibbs smashed 21 fours and seven sixes. The now 46-year-old played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20 Internationals.

Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the other century-maker in the game with 164 off 105 balls.

Earlier, India batsman KL Rahul, Bangladesh pair Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib al Hasan had also auctioned their bats to raise funds for their respective countries fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, England's James Anderson and Jos Buttler have also been involved in such cause.

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 20:55 [IST]
