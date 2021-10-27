Glance brings live, interactive commentary for T20 world cup to mobile lock screen

Glance has officially partnered with Digital 2 Sports, to launch 'T20 Adda' on Glance LIVE, potentially one of India's biggest watch parties, for cricket's grandest event this year.

With T20 Adda recreating the buzz and the intensity of real word cricket on the lock screen, viewers will have the likely chance to go beyond age-old sports viewing and listening experiences.

Live commentary on T20 Adda will come from fresh, alternative, engaging voices, that will include not only former cricket stars and sports journalists, but also RJs, stand-up comedians, and even popular celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Cyrus Broacha, Vikram Sathaye, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rannvijay Singha, to name a few. Viewers can ask questions directly to the commentators, share their opinions, take part in polls, predictive quizzes, and more, alongside other enthusiasts, making it a 360-degree, interactive digital experience of cricket.

The pre-game and post-game streams for the T20 World Cup on Glance Lock Screen will include match-day discussions, player discussions, pre-match preview discussions, and more. This will be followed by the commentary broadcast, starting at 3.30 pm IST for the day games and 7.30 pm IST for the evening games, with pre-show streams at 2.45 pm IST for the doubleheaders, and 6.45 pm for the single headers. Post-show streams will go live post 11 pm IST, for a 20-minute duration for all matches.

T20 Adda is a part of Glance LIVE's aspiration to become one of India's biggest platforms for live, interactive cricket experiences and fits into Glance's overall plans for being a dominant player in the LIVE ecosystem globally. This is the third major live show for international cricket on Glance this year, with its previous shows having reached close to 50 million lock screens. while T20 Adda is estimated to be available to over 70 million lock screens on select smartphone brands.

"The vision for Glance is to be the destination of choice for all things live, and in India, we believe life is synonymous with cricket. With T20 Adda for ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Glance LIVE, our goal is to usher in the next generation of cricket culture for digital natives, giving millions of users a whole new live experience of the sport, right on the lock screen of their phones. T20 Adda provides a fun, interactive, and immersive way to bring to life the real-world vibe, atmosphere, passion, and connectedness of a sport that the nation collectively loves," said Nitin Sundar, Director and General Manager, Sports & Current Affairs, Glance.

"At Digital 2 Sports, we always look for innovative ways to enhance the experience of sports content consumption, across all age groups. As the ICC's exclusive audio rights holder for various major tournaments, including ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we are excited to partner with Glance, which is looking to revolutionise content experiences for consumers, with easy access to the latest updates on the tournament, live, right on the lock screen of mobile phones," said Ajay Sethi, Co-Founder Digital 2 Sports.

Source: Media Release